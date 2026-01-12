Is Joe Tate going to die in Emmerdale? Every reason why fans believe his time is up

Emmerdale fans are increasingly convinced that Joe Tate could be living on borrowed time. Despite plenty of potential storylines still open to him, a growing number of viewers believe the show may be quietly laying the groundwork for his exit — and possibly a dramatic death.

Since Joe’s return on Christmas Eve 2024, he’s barely had a moment out of trouble. From manipulative schemes to outright cruelty, he’s firmly back in villain territory. Yet, in classic soap fashion, that hasn’t stopped many fans from enjoying every moment of his return.

Still, with his latest move seeing him blackmail Robert in a bid to seize Moira’s farm, viewers are starting to wonder whether this arc ends with Joe paying the ultimate price.

Here’s why fans think Joe Tate could be heading for the graveyard.

Fans think a change is coming (Credit: ITV)

1. Is another whodunnit being set up?

Over on Reddit, one popular theory suggests Emmerdale is rebuilding Joe’s list of enemies in preparation for a murder mystery — even though he’s already been at the centre of a whodunnit since his comeback.

One fan wrote: “Anyone else think the latest storyline with him wanting to set Moira up is going to lead to him being killed off and another whodunnit?

“When the truth inevitably comes out, people will be annoyed at Robert but the anger will turn to Joe. And to be honest, almost everyone in the village could be a suspect.

“I can see the village also being disgusted that he just watched Victoria be attacked and didn’t help just so he could film the whole thing.”

Joe has been the bad guy a lot since coming back (Credit: ITV)

2. Has Joe’s story run out of road?

The same viewer admitted they’re struggling to see where Joe goes from here.

They added: “He clearly isn’t going to be redeemed. It’s already unrealistic that everyone has forgotten about the crash and the kidney. I can see this year being the end of Joe Tate.”

Another fan agreed: “Every time he seems to be acting like a decent person, he turns around and does something like this. He’s also just so smug about it all.”

“I can’t watch this storyline play out. I’ll start watching again as soon as his downfall begins. Whenever that may be,” another said.

Graham has returned (Credit: ITV)

3. Could Graham’s return save him — or seal his fate?

Not everyone is convinced Joe is about to die. Some fans point out that Emmerdale has just brought back Graham Foster, six years after his own death, and question whether it makes sense to lose Joe now.

One viewer commented: “With Graham popping up in Corriedale, and Joe being one of the few remaining Tates, it wouldn’t make much sense to kill him off now.”

Of course, soaps love a double bluff. And for some, Graham’s reappearance feels less like protection and more like a warning sign.

Joe and Dawn got engaged (Credit: ITV)

4. Is Joe too happy to survive Emmerdale?

Another theory hinges on Joe’s personal life — specifically his engagement to Dawn.

Fans spent months trying to warm to the pairing, with limited success. Then Joe shared a handful of scenes with Belle Dingle and suddenly viewers were convinced an affair was inevitable thanks to their chemistry.

Instead, Joe doubled down on his family-man act and proposed to Dawn. But many fans don’t think that happiness will last, especially if she discovers the truth about his blackmail.

One fan said: “I did think they were making him too happy with Dawn. That’s why I originally thought he would die in Corriedale. So, maybe they were still foreshadowing a future death for him.”

A lot of things have just been brushed away (Credit: ITV)

5. Viewers want more depth — or an ending

Some fans believe Joe’s days are numbered because the character has become stuck in a repetitive cycle.

One wrote: “I don’t think the character works. He doesn’t have the depth that other characters have when they’re villains. You usually feel some sort of empathy but Joe just seems cold.”

Another added: “Joe is boring and tedious. It’s unbelievable that he just gets away with it. I would be fine with him dying.”

Some fans want Joe to face justice another way (Credit: ITV)

So do Emmerdale fans actually want Joe Tate gone?

Despite the noise around a potential death, plenty of viewers aren’t ready to say goodbye just yet.

There’s widespread agreement that something needs to change — but not necessarily that Joe should be killed off. Some fans believe Graham could be the key to redirecting him, given he was one of the few people who ever managed to rein Joe in.

Others have floated prison as a more interesting option.

One fan suggested: “I want Joe to go to prison. I actually think if they did that and brought him back after it could be interesting. He wouldn’t cope well in prison. He’s a spoilt rich boy, who’s too used to getting what he wants. A post-prison Joe could be very interesting.”

Another defended the character outright: “All soaps need a bad guy. I think people have overreacted to Joe. He is annoying at times but we need someone like this. As a character, he is fine and does his job well.”

“He is Chris Tate’s son for goodness sake. That man did so many terrible things in his time. We need a good old sap villain that we all love to hate. But one that we know will not suddenly turn into a mass murderer. He’s bad. But he’s not evil,” another added.

Whether Joe Tate is heading for redemption, prison, or an early grave, one thing’s clear — fans are watching closely, and his next move could change everything.

