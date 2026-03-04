Jacob in danger again? Emmerdale viewers predict sinister twist to Dr Todd bullying storyline

Things are far from easy for Jacob in Emmerdale right now between his struggles at home with Sarah and the intense atmosphere at work under Dr Todd, he is being pulled in every direction.

The show has confirmed the storyline will explore workplace bullying, with Todd piling on the pressure and constantly criticising Jacob. But some viewers are starting to wonder if there is something even more troubling bubbling beneath the surface.

Jacob is finding Dr Todd hard work (Credit: ITV)

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Jacob struggles with Dr Todd in Emmerdale

When Dr Todd first began mentoring Jacob in January 2025, she came across as firm but fair. She was tough when he made serious mistakes, such as telling Marlon and Rhona that April was dead when she was not, yet she also showed compassion when his mum died during his shift.

Recently, though, that balance appears to have shifted. Todd seems to be singling Jacob out, switching from sharp criticism to warm encouragement in the blink of an eye.

Now that she has placed him on her mentor programme, he is facing double the workload and spending even more time in her orbit. She insists it is because he shows real potential, but her tone and attitude are clearly taking a toll.

The bullying element is set to intensify, with Todd continuing to find fault and push Jacob to his limits. But is it purely professional pressure, or is there more at play?

What is Todd really up to? (Credit: ITV)

Is there more to Dr Todd’s treatment of Jacob?

As Todd’s behaviour becomes more intense, comparisons to Jacob’s past have resurfaced. Viewers have been reminded of his experience with teacher Maya Stepney who groomed him when he was a teenager.

“Dr creepy is either trying to get Jacob trouserless, trying to overload him to get him to quit or she’ll turn out to be his real mum and Leyla didn’t actually have Jacob after all,” one fan speculated online.

“Is that Dr after Jacob??” asked another. A third joked: “I think Dr Todd wants Jacob to do more than a little research for her!”

Others have pointed out that Todd appears far harsher with Jacob than with other students. “I’m getting Maya vibes – he’s obviously older now, but to me he’s still young,” one viewer wrote.

Another added: “Another Maya situation, in terms of Jacob going with much older women I mean.”

There are even concerns that Todd could dangle career opportunities before him and then expect something in return. “She might give him all these career opportunities then way want sexual favours from him…If he refuses she might either blackmail him or just make his life really terrible there at the hospital,” one fan suggested.

For now, the official focus is workplace bullying. But given Jacob’s history, it is no surprise viewers are watching closely.

Is he being pushed professionally, or drawn into another dangerous dynamic with an older woman? And after everything he has been through before, is he now strong enough to see the warning signs and protect himself?

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!