Cain’s life on the line after being hit by a car in Emmerdale and spoilers reveal whether he survives

Cain Dingle’s luck runs out again in Emmerdale this week as he’s left fighting for his life after being hit by a car. And with several suspects behind the wheel, the big question is not just who did it, but whether anyone will step forward in time to save him.

It is another dramatic twist for Cain, and for a moment, things really do look bleak.

Cain was feeling positive for the first time in forever (Credit: ITV)

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Cain waits for his operation

Tuesday April 7’s episode saw Cain preparing for his upcoming operation, with family fussing over him as he tried to keep things light. His main concern was keeping Kyle’s spirits up, even joking that the worst part was being hungry.

Sarah managed to lift the mood by bringing Kyle’s car round after getting it running again, much to his delight, although Cain was quick to remind him it was not road legal.

Before heading off, Cain took a quiet walk while speaking to Moira on the phone. In a rare moment of optimism, he told her he believed everything would work out. He was convinced he would beat the cancer, she would come home and they would get their happy ending.

It was a hopeful note that did not last long.

Dr Todd was furious with Jacob (Credit: ITV)

Jacob argues with Todd in Emmerdale tonight

At the hospital, tensions were running high as Dr Todd’s father went into cardiac arrest. Jacob stepped in and began CPR, despite being told the patient had a DNR in place.

Rich refused to help, but Jacob pressed on, believing Todd would blame him if he stood by and did nothing. When he managed to revive him, it did not go down well.

Dr Todd lashed out, accusing Jacob of making a serious mistake and even claiming he had assaulted her father. She sent him home, telling him he would never complete his training or become a doctor.

Graham took his hurt out on Marlon (Credit: ITV)

Graham’s fury

Elsewhere, Graham was still reeling from Rhona’s rejection and clearly on edge. A light remark from Kim only made things worse, and her attempt to comfort him did not land as intended.

Later in the cafe, Marlon tried to smooth things over, apologising for his earlier behaviour and admitting he had felt threatened. But Graham took it the wrong way, thinking he was being called ridiculous.

Already simmering, he stormed out and headed straight for his car.

Kerry has told Pollard she wants a divorce (Credit: ITV)

Kerry to divorce Pollard

Meanwhile, things were also falling apart for Kerry and Pollard. After another argument over Jai, Pollard told her to leave, prompting Kerry to confide in Jai, who offered her a place to stay.

Caleb later urged Pollard to recognise everything Kerry had done for him, leading him to realise his mistake. He tried to apologise, calling himself a “stupid old fool” and admitting how sorry he was.

But it was too late. Kerry told him she was moving out and that they needed a divorce. Despite Pollard begging her to stay and telling her he loved her, Kerry insisted the trust was gone and walked away, leaving him devastated.

Who has knocked Cain over? (Credit: ITV)

Cain hit by a car and could die in Emmerdale

As emotions boiled over, Jacob, Graham and Kerry all got behind the wheel, each clearly distracted and not in the right state to be driving.

At the same time, Cain was walking in the road, still on the phone to Moira, telling her he loved her. Moments later, a car came speeding around the corner and hit him, sending him crashing to the ground.

He was left lying unconscious as Moira called out down the phone, desperately trying to reach him.

Fortunately Cain is okay next week (Credit: ITV)

Does Cain die in Emmerdale?

In the aftermath, Kyle discovers his dad lying motionless in the road, while Moira remains on the other end of the call, frantic for answers.

Kyle must act quickly to get help and ensure Cain makes it to hospital. But will he survive?

While the situation looks dire, upcoming spoilers confirm Cain does pull through. He is seen next week still recovering in hospital, but already getting involved as he urges Moira not to plead guilty in her case.

Despite everything, Cain even finds the strength to get himself to court, determined to fight for his family and bring Moira home.

It is another close call, but if anything, it proves once again that Cain is not going down without a fight.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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