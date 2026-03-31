Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Cain fights for his life after hit and run

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week Cain is in a bad way after he is hit by a car that then drives off. But who has run him over?

Elsewhere, Marlon catches Graham and Rhona looking very close and demands answers. She is forced to make a choice, but will it be her husband or her former lover?

All this and much more in Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

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1. Marlon sees Rhona and Graham together

Rhona lies to Marlon about a house call so she can tend to a bloodied and battered Graham who has been beaten by a gang after terminating a contract.

But Marlon follows her there and is devastated by what he sees. Rhona and Graham almost kiss – witnessed by Marlon – who is utterly shellshocked.

2. Rhona confesses she loves Graham in Emmerdale spoilers

Marlon can’t bottle up what he’s seen and asks Rhona if she still loves Graham.

Rhona can’t lie and her pained look says it all. Marlon is completely destroyed as Rhona tries to explain her feelings. But will she break his heart?

3. Rhona makes her choice

Graham waits for Rhona as she reveals she has made her decision – but which man is she going to pick?

However Graham then takes a conversation with Marlon the wrong way and goes speeding off in his car… Is disaster about to strike?

4. Cain and Moira get intimate in Emmerdale spoilers

Moira needs an MRI at the hospital and Liam comes up with a plan. He soon sneaks Cain into a hospital changing room to meet Moira.

They then find a way to be intimate and afterwards Cain confides his fears about the surgery. But Moira reassures him they will face it together.

5. Cain hit by a car

Later, Cain is feeling much more positive while on the phone to Moira. He tells her he thinks everything is going to be okay.

But then a car hits him and knocks over. Moira’s on the other end of the line frantic over what’s happened.

Kyle finds his dad in the middle of the road, bleeding and unconscious. Will Cain be okay?

6. Robert tells Dawn everything

Ross and Robert hatch a plan to bring down Joe together.

They hack into Joe’s laptop, but Dawn arrives home and catches Robert in the act.

He decides he has no choice but to come clean to Dawn about the video Joe has of Victoria killing John and how he wants to delete it. How will Dawn react?

7. Kerry demands a divorce in Emmerdale spoilers

Pollard has a fall and Kerry feels awful for leaving him alone. Pollard is pleased to see his plan is working.

However he soon lets slip he knows about her and Jai and Kerry realises he’s been playing games. Pollard kicks her out and Jai offers her somewhere to stay.

However just as Pollard starts to realise he’s been out of order, he’s stunned when Kerry demands a divorce.

8. Jacob messes up again in Emmerdale spoilers

Jacob panics when Dr Todd’s father has a heart attack. No one else is around so Jacob starts CPR, but the patient is marked as DNR.

Dr Todd soon lays into Jacob and he is humiliated when he snaps at her so she orders him to go home.

9. Kerry fights Jacob’s corner

Concerned Kerry starts to suspect there’s more to the pressure Jacob is under than meets the eye.

Kerry overhears Todd having another go at Jacob and takes matters into her own hands. She lays into Dr Todd.

However Todd soon turns the tables and reels off the mistakes Jacob has made. Has Kerry made things worse?

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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