We already knew that the spark between Rhona Goskirk and Graham Foster is still very much alive in Emmerdale, but Thursday’s declaration of love from Graham (February 19) proved it.

Rhona might have told him she loved her family. But what she didn’t say spoke volumes.

Their original reunion had crackled with unfinished business, lingering looks and memories that clearly have not faded. Rhona may now be married to Marlon Dingle, but if she wants Graham back in her life, it would come at a devastating cost.

Graham and Rhona were once about to run away together (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

What happened between Graham and Rhona in Emmerdale?

Graham first fell for Rhona in 2019. Their paths crossed after Kim Tate ordered Graham to destroy the vet surgery as part of her feud with her son Jamie.

When Rhona locked herself inside the surgery with Graham, the two talked and he opened up about his past. He confessed that his drink driving had caused a crash which killed his wife Cheryl and their unborn baby.

A bond quickly formed, and Rhona encouraged him to break free from Kim’s control. Graham chose to do exactly that, with Rhona by his side. They began a relationship, and when Kim discovered the truth she issued her usual threats.

Graham stood his ground, warning Kim to stay away from Rhona or face the consequences. Marlon was also unhappy about Graham being involved in Leo’s life, but Graham adored the boy, having grown up with a brother who had Down’s syndrome.

Before long, Graham and Rhona decided to leave the village for a fresh start in France, taking Leo with them. Marlon was furious. Although Rhona agreed to stay, the couple secretly planned to go anyway.

This was how we last saw Graham in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Graham fakes his own death

Their plans were never realised. Days later, Graham was found dead, sparking a huge investigation with multiple suspects. Marlon was even sent to prison before the truth emerged that Rhona’s abusive ex, Pierce Harris, was responsible.

Six years on, January 2026 brought a stunning revelation. Graham had never been dead at all. He had faked his own death and started a new life overseas.

Returning to face Rhona, Graham explained he had done it to protect her from Kim, who was trying to kill him. He enlisted help from former SAS colleagues, including DI Dent, who bribed those involved in the investigation to maintain the lie.

Since leaving the village, Graham has been working in a line of business that involves solving problems the police cannot. It was through this work that he learned April was in danger, and he knew he had to come back to help Rhona and her family.

Graham and Rhona discussed more than tea (Credit: ITV)

An affair brewing for Emmerdale’s Rhona and Graham

When Rhona came face to face with Graham in her flashback episode, it was impossible to miss that old feelings were bubbling straight back to the surface. She may be married to Marlon now, but her connection with Graham was undeniable.

As for Graham, he has risked everything by stepping out of hiding after six years, all to protect someone Rhona loves. That alone speaks volumes.

One small moment stood out in particular. Graham remembered exactly how Rhona takes her tea, casually asking: “Unless your tastes have changed?”

Her quiet reply said it all. “They haven’t.”

It felt like more than a conversation about tea.

Fans certainly picked up on it, with many convinced an affair is looming.

“Oooh great episode today. Rhona is much more interesting around Graham. Good chemistry. Affair coming methinks…” one viewer shared.

Another admitted: “I hate to say it.. but I’m on board with a Rhona and Graham affair.”

A third added: “The chemistry between Rhona and Graham! I feel an affair incoming.”

Rhona kicked Graham out, but did she mean it? (Credit: ITV)

Is Emmerdale setting the stage for another explosive affair?

On Thursday February 19, Graham decided he had nothing left to lose and went straight to Rhona with a bombshell. He told her he is still in love with her.

When Graham admitted his feelings, Rhona was stunned. She quickly told him he had no right to drag up the past.

“Are you imagining I feel the same?” she demanded. “Have you actually asked me if I still love you?”

Graham did exactly that. “Do you?” he asked.

Rhona paused before replying: “I love Marlon. And Leo and Ivy and April. Do you really think I would give up my family for some fantasy I had years ago?” With that, she ordered him to leave.

Case closed? Not quite.

Graham told Rhona he loves her (Credit: ITV)

The clue Rhona did not say out loud

It was not what Rhona said that got fans talking. It was what she did not say.

At no point did she actually tell Graham she does not love him. She defended her family and her commitment to Marlon, but she never outright denied lingering feelings.

And in Soapland, that kind of omission rarely goes unnoticed.

As one viewer wrote on social media: “Waitttt I can so get behind on this Rhona/Graham relationship because she never said she didn’t love him and that is some delicious TV.”

Others agreed that the hesitation, the deep breath and the careful wording all felt like deliberate clues rather than coincidence.

Two things can be true at once. Rhona can love her family and still feel something unresolved for Graham. If that is the direction Emmerdale is heading, it could spell serious trouble for Marlon.

An affair may not have happened yet, but the groundwork looks very much in place. And if sparks continue to fly, this Rhona and Graham storyline in Emmerdale could turn seriously messy very quickly.

Delicious indeed.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

