Emmerdale spoilers reveal Dr Todd’s dark plan for Jacob after he ran over Cain

Emmerdale has revealed who ran down Cain Dingle as Jacob Sugden was behind the wheel after a row with Dr Todd. And the fallout is only just beginning.

While Cain has made a surprising decision to forgive him, things are about to get much worse for Jacob as Dr Todd sets her sights firmly on him.

Cain was hit by Jacob’s car (Credit: ITV)

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Jacob ran Cain over in Emmerdale

On Tuesday night (April 7) Cain was on the phone to Moira when a car suddenly came hurtling towards him and knocked him to the ground, leaving him seriously injured in the road.

Earlier in the episode, viewers had watched as Graham, Kerry and Jacob all got into their cars in highly emotional states. Each of them was clearly in no condition to be driving, but all three set off regardless.

The big question was who actually hit Cain and now we know.

It was Jacob. He pulled up moments after the impact, just as Kyle arrived and desperately called for help. Kerry soon followed and quickly took control, pushing Jacob to act.

Despite being overwhelmed, Jacob managed to help stabilise Cain until paramedics arrived. But that was not enough to win over the family, with Kyle furiously telling him to leave.

Jacob was devastated (Credit: ITV)

Everyone turns on Jacob as Cain forgives

At the hospital, emotions were running high. Sarah was furious and accused Jacob of deliberately trying to kill Cain, something he strongly denied. He attempted to explain the stress he had been under, but she refused to listen.

Her anger only intensified when doctors confirmed Cain’s prostate operation would have to be delayed while he recovered. She made it clear she would never forgive Jacob if this setback allowed the cancer to spread.

In a surprising turn, Cain himself took a very different stance. He told Jacob he planned to say he stepped out into the road, insisting the accident was not Jacob’s fault.

Jacob was grateful, but Cain made it clear he expected something in return and told him to sort out the postponed operation. Unfortunately, Jacob was unable to help.

Despite that, Cain stood by his decision and urged him to try to make amends with Sarah.

Meanwhile, Dr Todd overheard Jacob and Sarah’s heated exchange and pulled him aside. He suggested her harsh words earlier may have pushed him over the edge and contributed to the crash, but she quickly shut that down, insisting she was not responsible for anything that happened afterwards.

Kerry overheard part of the conversation and stepped in to try and calm things down. But the tension is far from over, with more clashes looming.

Dr Todd is plotting against Jacob (Credit: ITV)

Dr Todd’s plan for Jacob in Emmerdale revealed

If Jacob thought things could not get any worse, upcoming scenes suggest they absolutely can. Dr Todd is not just targeting him with cutting remarks, she is quietly building a case against him.

When Jacob later checks in with her, she reassures him everything is fine between them, leaving him relieved. But behind his back, she is recording audio logs to support claims that he is behaving obsessively.

The situation escalates further when Dr Todd moves in with Vanessa, meaning Jacob cannot escape her either at work or at home.

Desperate for a break, Jacob arranges a shift swap with Rich, hoping for one day away from her. But the plan backfires, landing him working alongside her again the following day.

And Dr Todd is only just getting started. In the pub, she begins planting doubts about Jacob in Manpreet’s mind, suggesting he is becoming fixated on her. Unsurprisingly, Manpreet believes every word.

With Dr Todd steadily turning people against him, Jacob is quickly running out of allies. The question now is how far she is willing to go and whether she will stop before she completely destroys him.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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