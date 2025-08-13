Is Number 6 cursed? 5 reasons Carla and Lisa should watch out before history repeats itself

Swarla fans have been delighted over the last few weeks, as Carla and Lisa took the next step in their relationship, moving into Number 6 Coronation Street.

After almost 65 years of the soap, they’re the first ever sapphic couple to own a house on the Street. It’s an exciting milestone!

The family have quickly settled into Number 6 (Credit: ITV)

The lovebirds (along with Betsy and Ryan) seem to be settling in nicely to their new home — despite a feud already brewing with next door neighbour, David Platt!

Although this is an exciting step for the fan favourite couple, some fans have expressed concerns about a potential ‘curse’ on all residents of Number 6… And, there are many reasons why…

Des Barnes attacked in Number 6 Coronation Street

Des died after being attacked at home (Credit: ITV)

In 1990, the first residents moved into the newly built 6 Coronation Street.

Des Barnes originally lived there with wife, Steph, though after she left him, the bookmaker made his way through a string of girlfriends and roommates.

Eventually, in 1998, he married Natalie Horrocks (played by Denise Welch), and the pair seemed happy… for a short time.

Natalie’s son, Tony, was wanted by drug dealers, who managed to trace him to Weatherfield, and then to Number 6.

In an attempt to save his stepson’s life, Des was attacked in the house and soon died from his injuries.

Harris family’s Number 6 horrors

The Harris family’s time in Number 6 ended in tragedy (Credit: ITV)

After a few short term rentals, the Harris family moved into Number 6 in 2002.

17-year-old Katy Harris began a relationship with Martin Platt, a man 18 years her elder. This would inevitably lead to the family’s downfall.

Her parents disapproved of their relationship from the get go, and eventually managed to split them up, convincing Katy that Martin was having an affair.

The lie led to Katy having an abortion, only for her to later realise there was no truth in it.

Enraged that her father, Tommy, had lied to her, Katy murdered him.

Not wanting to see her daughter go to jail, Katy’s mum, Angela, took the fall for the crime.

In Number 6, Katy struggled to live with the guilt of what she’d done, writing a letter of confession before taking her own life.

Angela was then imprisoned for perverting the course of justice.

Charlie Stubbs murdered

Tracy murdered her then boyfriend Charlie Stubbs (Credit: ITV)

Next, Charlie Stubbs bought Number 6.

He, his girlfriend Tracy Barlow, and her daughter, Amy, all moved in.

Their happiness in the house was cut short, when Tracy discovered that he’d gotten his ex, Shelley Unwin, pregnant.

Though Tracy eventually forgave him, it wasn’t long before she learnt he was having an affair with Maria.

Livid that he’d lied to her again, Tracy bludgeoned him to death.

Although she tried to claim self defense, she was imprisoned for murder, and given a life sentence. However, she was able to get this overturned when the forensics expert was discredited.

Jerry Morton poisoned

The Morton family also had their fair share of drama (Credit: ITV)

While perhaps less dramatic than the previous murders, the Morton family brought their own drama into Number 6, as well.

Jerry moved into the house with his children, but was forced to rely on his ex-wife after he suffered a heart attack.

Wanting to stay, Teresa began secretly poisoning Jerry, in the hopes that he would rely on her while he was ill.

This plan backfired when he almost died, and she was arrested for attempted murder.

The curse of Number 6 in Coronation Street: Geoff terrorises Yasmeen

Geoff was controlling and abusing (Credit: ITV)

Most recently, the Nazir family moved into Number 6.

Initially, Yasmeen arrived with her husband, Sharif, though she ended their relationship after learning he’d been having an affair for years.

After a few years, Yasmeen met Geoff Metcalfe, to whom she ended up married.

Despite outer appearances, Geoff was controlling and abusive, leading to Yasmeen eventually stabbing him with a wine bottle.

She was arrested, but found not guilty.

Angry that she’d lashed out at him, Geoff attempted to burn the house down with both of them inside. Yasmeen managed to escape, by heading onto the roof. When Geoff followed, he slipped, falling to his death.

Swarla are the newest number 6 residents (Credit: ITV)

The house has seen more than its fair share of murder, abuse and horror over the years.

Could there really be a curse?

If there is, we certainly hope it doesn’t hit Carla and Lisa next — they’ve suffered enough trauma to last a lifetime already!

