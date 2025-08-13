Coronation Street fan theory predicts Betsy will be kidnapped in Becky Swain corruption twist

With fans believing that Becky Swain is alive, they’re also predicting that Betsy will get kidnapped in Coronation Street.

With Lisa wondering if there was more to Becky’s death than she originally thought, fans are fearing just how ‘corrupt’ Becky could’ve been.

And now, a new theory suggests that Betsy will soon be put in major danger as the storyline escalates.

Is there more to Becky’s corruption investigation? (Credit: ITV)

Becky Swain’s death in Coronation Street

Lisa Swain‘s wife Becky died around three years ago after being hit by a car during a police chase.

The Radcliffe brothers were involved in Becky’s death, but Lisa has now started wondering whether there was more to it than she was originally told.

With Becky being investigated for corruption shortly before she died, Lisa’s started to question if she really knew everything about Becky after all.

Fans have theorised many possibilities from Becky being alive to DI Costello being the one to kill her.

But, now they’re worrying that Betsy Swain could soon be thrown into danger in Coronation Street as the circumstances surrounding Becky’s death are uncovered.

Will Betsy be caught up in Becky’s corruption? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory fears for Betsy in kidnapping twist

With the mystery around Becky Swain set to continue on screen, a new fan theory has suggested that Becky’s daughter Betsy could end up being kidnapped.

The fan senses corruption from DI Costello and worry that the people Becky was involved with could soon target Betsy.

Taking to Reddit, one Coronation Street fan wrote: “As of late Corrie have kinda stopped the full on kidnapping stories (with the ties, gags etc.)… but if they were to start them back up again who would you say is the first possible victim?, I’d honestly say Betsy within this whole Lisa, Carla, Kit, Costello ‘is Becky actually dead or alive?, and was she corrupt’ story.”

But, why did Becky really die? And, is Betsy in trouble?

