9 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Asha struggles and Theo manipulates Todd

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Asha struggles as Aadi prepares to leave the Street.

Elsewhere, Jenny is suspicious when Christina returns, and Theo emotionally blackmails Todd.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Dev has a change of heart

Despite Dev initially insisting that Aadi should move to India, he has a change of heart at Aadi Alahan’s leaving party.

Steve and Mary cook up a plan to get Amy and Aadi together, and Dev agrees to help.

Though they seem to be getting on well, Aadi tells his dad he’s looking forward to going to India.

The Alahans share a hug — but Asha soon rushes out in tears.

2. Asha has a panic attack in Coronation Street spoilers next week

Outside, Asha has a panic attack, remembering the horrific day she had at work.

Between a death, an injured old lady and a racist attack, it’s clear she’s struggling.

Though Aadi finds her and she tries to open up about her day, she struggles to do so.

Later, she records a voice note for him instead, begging him not to go, as she won’t be able to cope without him. Will she send it?

3. Asha opens up to Lisa

After being called to an accident, things for Asha only get worse, when she recognises the car involved as Aadi’s.

Struggling, she takes it out on Brody, and is told by her co-worker, Sienna, that she’ll be reported if it happens again.

After her shift, Asha heads to the Rovers to drown her sorrows.

It’s Lisa Swain who comes to her rescue and takes her home. Back at the house, she tells Lisa that she was verbally abused and then assaulted. She encourages Asha to report the incident.

Later in the week, instead of taking Lisa’s advice, Asha calls in sick to work.

4. Tracy knows all about Carl and Abi in Coronation Street spoilers

Knowing that Tracy is well aware of their affair, Abi suggests to Carl that they run away and start a new life together in Germany.

She meets up with Tracy in the cafe, and tries to explain herself, saying she never wanted to hurt Kevin.

Later in the week, Tracy tells Abi that she and Carl shared a kiss. In an attempt to really rile Abi up, Tracy goes to his hotel and suggests they sleep together. Will Carl agree?

5. Sally and Tim get a call from social services

After Dev catches Brody and Dylan stealing people’s drinks in the pub, Tim is left wondering what’s going on with him.

Back at the house, he and Sally have to break the news that the social worker has called — and Joanie is going to stay with her aunt.

Though they want to support Brody, he doesn’t seem to be helping himself, as Carl witnesses two lads threatening him.

When it turns out it was related to payment for stealing a car, he tells Brody they’ll start stealing cars themselves.

6. Christina Boyd makes her return in Coronation Street spoilers

There’s a shock in store for Jenny, when Daisy’s mum, Christina Boyd, makes a surprising return this week.

Already worried about his online dating, she and Glenda are both shocked when Christina shows up looking for George.

Though she claims that her partner, Dom, has died, and she merely wants help planning a funeral, Jenny doesn’t believe her.

7. Jenny is suspicious of Christina

Convinced that Christina is lying, and trying to get close to George for his money, Jenny heads to the undertakers.

She doesn’t believe that Dom is really dead, and to prove her point, takes the lid off the coffin.

What will she find?

8. Theo emotionally blackmails Todd in Coronation Street spoilers

As Gemma prepares for her first birthday without Paul, she decides to have birthday drinks in his memory.

When Theo learns that Todd and Billy are both supposed to be going, he starts cooking them a meal. Though Todd tries to say he’s going out, Theo emotionally blackmails him into staying.

9. Billy tries to help Miles

Not wanting to make things worse and lose his kids, Theo tells Gary, Maria and Billy that there isn’t anything more he can do about Noah.

Todd and Billy later bump into Noah in the Street, with Theo’s son, Miles, helping him to hand out conversion therapy leaflets.

Billy speaks to the teen, telling him that he’s being brainwashed.

Later, Miles shows up at Summer’s birthday party with Todd and Theo, much to Billy’s surprise.

When Theo then tells Todd he has to chose between him and Billy, what will he do?

