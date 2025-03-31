Amy Robbins in Coronation Street: Her famous family revealed

Amy Robbins has returned to the cast of Coronation Street as Daisy’s mum, Christina Boyd, as part of Daisy’s exit storyline.

She’s back to help Daisy catfish Jenny in a bid to claim back her dad’s £60k. But, will their plan work?

Actress Amy, is no stranger to soap. She also has a famous family, including her husband who’s a former co-star. Here’s everything we know.

Daisy invites Christina back (Credit: ITV)

Daisy Midgeley’s mum, Christina in Coronation Street

Amy Robbins plays Christina in Coronation Street. She arrived on Monday January 23, 2023. And has popped in and out ever since. Her latest appearance comes tonight, Monday, March 31.

Chaotic Christina is Daisy Midgeley’s mum, who hasn’t been a brilliant parent. Pretty absent from her daughter’s life – keeping in touch only a couple of times a year via text – she turned up on the cobbles after discovering Daisy was getting married.

Described by Amy as a ‘hot mess,’ Christina seemingly wanted to make amends. And although Daniel managed to build bridges between his fiancée and her mum, Christina couldn’t get along with Jenny Connor.

Christina left before the wedding, but then returned for the hen do. She brought Daisy’s former bullies with her and it strained the mother/daughter relationship even further. She also didn’t believe Justin was stalking Daisy. Christina was banned from the wedding.

But she came back into Daisy’s life when Daisy used her as an alibi for cheating on Daniel with Ryan.

And then she returned once more just as Daisy lied to Carla that her mum gave her the money to buy the Rovers. In fact, Daisy and Jenny found Stephen’s bank account containing Carla’s stolen cash. Instead of returning it to her, they used it themselves to purchase the pub.

And now, she’s back to help her daughter catfish Jenny, posing as an online dating match – ‘Dominic.’ But, will Jenny cotton onto them?

Amy Robbins appeared in EastEnders in 2019 (Credit: BBC)

Amy Robbins in Emmerdale and EastEnders

Coronation Street is not Amy’s first time in a soap. In fact, it sees her finally completing the set after appearing in Emmerdale, EastEnders, Hollyoaks and Doctors before now.

Amy was in EastEnders in 1999 as Jane Carter.

Appearing in Hollyoaks in 2017, she played Lynette Drinkwell, mother of regular character Scott.

She then moved back to EastEnders in 2019, where she played Karen Taylor’s girlfriend, Caren, for four episodes. They broke up when it became clear Karen couldn’t commit to their relationship.

Amy then appeared in Doctors in 2020 for one episode as Katie Banks.

She starred in Emmerdale in 2022 as Defence Barrister Milligan. She was the barrister defending murderous Meena Jutla and appeared for six episodes.

Amy’s best-known role was as Dr. Jill Weatherill (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

What else has Amy been in?

As well as the soaps, Amy has starred in many TV dramas including Casualty and Holby City.

Her biggest role, and perhaps the one she is most recognised for, was in The Royal. She played Dr. Jill Weatherill from the series’ creation in 2003 until it was cancelled in 2011.

The Royal was a spin-off of Heartbeat (which Amy also appeared in for one episode).

Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick, aka Vanessa Woodfield, appeared in The Royal alongside Amy and the pair became best friends.

So much so that they are godmothers to each others children.

Michelle shared her joy last year when Amy met her daughter, Betty, for the first time.

Kate Robbins played Jen Glover in EastEnders (Credit: BBC One)

Amy and Kate Robbins related

Amy Robbins has a very famous family indeed!

Her older brother Ted Robbins is a well-known comedian and actor, starring in shows such as Birds of a Feather, Phoenix Nights, Benidorm and also Coronation Street. He played Brendan Finch, editor of supernatural magazine The Inexplicable and love interest of Mary Taylor.

Meanwhile, Amy’s sister is Kate Robbins. Kate is also an actress, singer and songwriter.

She was on Spitting Image in the 80s and 90s, as well as Dinnerladies, Holby City and Phoenix Nights. Kate most recently appeared in EastEnders as Jen Glover, a music agent trying to sign Whitney Dean for a gig on a cruise ship.

Kate is the mother of I’m A Celebrity runner-up Emily Atack. This makes Amy Robbins Emily’s aunt.

The family are also distantly related to Beatles’ legend Sir Paul McCartney as their mother was his cousin.

Husband and wife on-screen and off it! (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Amy Robbins marriage to former co-star

Amy is married to Robert Daws. Robert was her co-star in The Royal, with him starring as Dr. Gordon Ormerod.

The couple married on-screen as well as off it!

Robert and Amy have been married since 2003 and they have two daughters together – Elizabeth and May.

