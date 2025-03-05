Coronation Street follow-up: As David is hospitalised after hit and run, here’s whether he survives

David got badly injured during tonight’s hit and run in Coronation Street (Wednesday, March 5), and bled out as his life was put on the line.

He was certain he was going to die today and planned his final goodbyes to his family before the car went straight for him.

But, after doctors ‘briefly lost him,’ here’s whether David pulls through and survives the ordeal.

David started to bleed out (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: David injured in hit and run

This evening, David said some veiled goodbyes to his family before writing them a letter telling them that ‘he forgave everyone for everything.’

He then headed out into the middle of the Street at precisely 2pm. This was the time he and Andy had agreed on – the time Andy would drive a car straight towards David and kill him.

David had hoped that Shona could then claim on the life insurance and pay off Harvey so that he would then leave his family alone.

Andy kept to his word and knocked David down, although he also ended up hitting Daisy too.

David wasn’t in a good way and started to bleed out, with Asha rushing to help him before he was taken to hospital.

At the hospital, doctors briefly lost David but got him back. Meanwhile, Sarah, Nick and Audrey kept David’s death plan a secret from Shona.

At the end of the episode, David lay in his hospital bed, not yet awake…

Jack P Shepherd teased that David ‘dies’ (Credit: ITV)

Will David survive the hit and run?

Well, David’s days might be nearing their end if Jack P Shepherd’s recent interview on This Morning is anything to go by.

When asked today about his time on the soap, Jack shared: “I think it’s about 25 years next month, it would’ve been nice to reach that milestone but sadly, tonight’s the end, but I’ve loved every minute of it.”

Ben Shephard then asked if tonight’s episode was the actual end for his character, Jack added” “Yes, I can’t believe we’ve managed to keep it out for so long, but I think everybody will enjoy it.”

But, as far as we’re aware, David was still alive by the end of tonight’s episode making it likely that Jack was joking about David’s death.

But, as for David’s future beyond tonight, everything is up in the air. Will David survive?