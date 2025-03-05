Coronation Street fans in disbelief as Jack P Shepherd declares David ‘dies’ tonight

Jack P Shepherd has appeared to have dropped a major spoiler over tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, March 5), teasing that David dies.

David finds himself injured in a hit and run tonight after arranging to have himself killed to get Harvey off his family’s back.

And now, on This Morning, Jack P Shepherd has seemingly revealed that David dies in tonight’s episode.

Jack seemed to confirm David’s fate (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd declares David ‘dead’

In tonight’s episode of Corrie, David and Daisy both find themselves injured in a hit and run in the Street.

David says his goodbyes to his family without them realising that he’s arranged for Andy to kill him at 2pm.

Drunk and ready to die, David’s certain that his life insurance will be enough to keep Harvey away from his family. David then gets hit by a car and starts to bleed out, with Daisy getting injured as collateral damage.

On today’s episode of This Morning, Jack P Shepherd seemed to drop a huge spoiler about tonight’s episode though, now revealing that David dies.

When asked about his long-run on the ITV soap, Jack teased: “I think it’s about 25 years next month, it would’ve been nice to reach that milestone but sadly, tonight’s the end, but I’ve loved every minute of it.”

Ben Shephard then asked if tonight’s episode was the actual end for his character, with Jack explaining: “Yes, I can’t believe we’ve managed to keep it out for so long, but I think everybody will enjoy it.”

Fans don’t want David to die (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans terrified as Jack P Shepherd ‘confirms’ David death

Corrie fans who turned in to watch Jack’s interview this morning can’t believe that he just confirmed David’s apparent death before the episode.

They’ve now taken to social media to share their disbelief, hoping that Jack was just teasing.

One fan commented: “Jack P Shepherd has just hinted on This Morning that this is the end for David – it had [bleep] better not be!!!”

Another viewer shared: “Surely Jack P Shepherd was just teasing. They can’t kill David Platt [bleep.] Daisy will probs lose the baby. Maybe David dies but they resuscitate him and he survives??”

Another fan wrote: “[Bleep?] Has Jack P Shepherd just dropped a massive spoiler?”

But, will David die? Or, was Jack just teasing?