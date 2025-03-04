Is Jack P Shepherd leaving Coronation Street after 25 years? All we know about David Platt fate

The outlook isn’t good for David Platt as last night’s episode of Coronation Street revealed his plan to get Harvey Gaskell off his back – leaving Weatherfield as a dead man. With the gangster on his trail after he stole money from him last year, David has nowhere to turn.

In his desperation last night (Monday, March 3), David asked pal Andy – secretly working for Harvey – to kill him. This came only moments after Andy revealed his real intentions, pulling a knife and telling him that he was working for Harvey.

Desperate David asked Andy to kill him (Credit: ITV)

David planned his own death on Coronation Street last night

David managed to talk his way out of trouble, but it wasn’t long before Harvey struck again. This time, he issued a threat on Max’s life, implying that he had a minion on the inside of Max’s new prison (where he has just been sentenced to six and a half years).

Seeing no other way out, David told Andy he needed to kill him. “I need you to kill me,” he said. “But make it look like an accident so the insurance pays out.”

Harvey would then be satisfied that he’d killed Andy, and Shona would get the insurance money the family need to get Harvey off their backs. Win-win, right?

But is actor Jack P Shephard leaving Coronation Street amid David’s death wish?

David fights for his life after being run over (Credit: ITV)

Is Jack P Shepherd leaving Coronation Street in David hit-and-run?

Coronation Street spoilers for this week have revealed that David and Andy will go through with their plan. And, on Wednesday’s episode, David leaves Shona concerned as she sees him knocking back vodka for lunch.

Outside, David stumbles into the road – just as Daisy storms out of the pub, following a confrontation with Daniel over her baby’s parentage. As she too walks into the road, a car ploughs headlong into them both.

Will David and Daisy pull through?

The soap has not yet revealed whether David survives – and actor Jack P Shepherd hasn’t announced whether he’s leaving Corrie either. With multiple exits still to come this year, it’s worth noting that Jack’s name has not being among those set to go. Does the soap have a tragic surprise lined up?

Spoilers for the rest of the week reveal that the residents pray for David and Daisy’s well-being as Kit starts asking questions about the crash. Will he uncover the truth?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

