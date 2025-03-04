Coronation Street: As Max is sentenced to six and half years in prison, has Paddy Bever now left?

Last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, March 3), revealed that Max Turner was sentenced to six and a half years in prison.

This came after the new that actor Paddy Bever would be leaving the soap as the character this year.

But, as Max goes to prison, were last night’s scenes the end of his time on the Street? Here’s all we know.

Max was sentenced last night (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Max Turner sentenced to six and a half years in prison

Recently on the cobbles, Max was found out for being the one to start the Platt house fire.

He had tried to help his family out by lighting a petrol covered rag through the letterbox of the family home. He hoped that the claim on the insurance would be enough to pay back Harvey Gaskell.

However, Kevin’s CCTV footage at the garage caught someone with a distinctive hoodie looking for a jerrycan… and it wasn’t long before the police found the hoodie in a bin by the factory and traced in back to Max.

Last night, Max headed to court and received his sentencing. He was sentenced to six and a half years in prison.

Shona reckoned he would serve less than that though for good behaviour. David feared that Harvey would be able to find Max in prison and hurt him.

Paddy’s leaving the role (Credit: ITV)

Have Paddy Bever’s final scenes as Max already aired?

We know that Paddy Bever’s time on the soap is reportedly set to end around about now, and Max’s sentencing looks like it will mark Max’s final scenes.

However, with David still talking about Harvey potentially hurting Max, it is possible that we’ll still get a Max prison scene as his final scene.

Paddy Bever is yet to put out a statement marking the end to his time on the soap. He hasn’t done so on either his personal social media accounts or on the official Coronation Street page.

Most stars film a ‘goodbye’ video once their final scenes have aired which makes it possible that we’ll see Max once more before he officially leaves the ITV soap.

Will you be sad to him go?