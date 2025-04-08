Celebrity Big Brother host AJ Odudu ‘repulsed’ and ‘shocked’ over Mickey Rourke’s on-air behaviour

Celebrity Big Brother host AJ Odudu felt “repulsed” and “shocked” after Mickey Rourke grabbed her during the Celebrity Big Brother live launch, one body language expert has claimed to ED!.

Last night (April 7) Hollywood star Mickey Rourke was the last celeb to enter the house. And it looked like he would have preferred to stay with host AJ. As soon as he stepped on the stage, he made it clear that he was attracted to her. And fans were quick to call him out.

Mickey twirled AJ, before pulling her body into his. As well as that, he looked her up and down repeatedly. He also told her that she looked good, while trying to ogle her bottom.

She even told him: “Stop looking at me!” Co-host Will Best also warned him: “Careful Mickey.”

But while AJ appeared to remain professional, body language expert Carole Railton has exclusively told Entertainment Daily how AJ really felt…

AJ was pulled into Mickey (Credit: ITV)

AJ Odudu ‘repulsed’ over Mickey Rourke incident

Speaking to ED!, Carole explained that AJ tried her hardest to stay professional. However, her facial expressions and body language gave away her “shock” at what she called “the assault”.

Carole said: “AJ is a professional and did her best to take the assault in her stride. She was obviously shocked and annoyed with Mickey Rourke. His behaviour was inappropriate for the situation.”

Having someone bump into your body, look you up and down in a sexual way, is never comfortable.

As for how AJ gave away her inner feelings, Carole added: “Her face gave away her true feelings of repulsion, not for her taking this as a joke. She handled it well. Anyone would have been disappointed by his behaviour and working live she had to recover quickly and be professional. Which she demonstrated.”

However, despite continuing with her work, it appears AJ was affected by the situation. And, with her fast reaction, it was evident she tried to diffuse the situation before it got out of hand, Carole said.

Mickey kept looking AJ up and down (Credit: ITV)

How AJ kept professional

Carole added: “Having someone bump into your body, look you up and down in a sexual way, is never comfortable. There are signs in how AJ moves her body away from Rourke when he bends into her, she bends away to get out of the encounter.

“She reacted so quickly in a high-level intensity situation with a celebrity who was struggling for words and seemed lost in the moment. Whilst she recovered quickly, balancing her body and continuing with the interview, she showed signs of tension particularly in the lower half of her body. One way to get out of these situations is to have both feet on the ground and this is exactly what she did.”

Carole concluded: “She grounded herself really quickly so she could continue with the show.”

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight (April 8) at 9pm on ITV1.

Read more: Celebrity Big Brother star named as shock early favourite to win the show as he makes ’strong first impression’

So what did you think of the Mickey Rourke AJ Odudu incident? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!