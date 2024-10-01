Laura Whitmore has spoken out after the BBC released the findings into the Giovanni Pernice ‘bullying’ probe on Strictly.

Italian dancer Giovanni, 34, has faced allegations of ‘threatening’ and ‘abusive’ behaviour in recent months from his 2023 dance partner Amanda Abbington. He left Strictly earlier this year.

Laura confirmed in July that she had spoken to the BBC over ‘inappropriate behaviour’ after initially raising concerns about the pro in 2016, when she appeared on Strictly.

TV star Laura Whitmore has spoken out on the BBC verdict (Credit: Cover Images)

Laura Whitmore on Giovanni Pernice verdict

Giovanni has always denied “any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour”. The BBC launched an investigation into the allegations, and it revealed the verdict on Monday (September 30).

The BBC upheld complaints of verbal bullying and harassment, but not claims of physical aggression.

After the result, Giovanni said he feels “happy” that “none of the serious allegations have been upheld”.

Meanwhile, Amanda called the apology from the BBC “a vindication of my complaint”.

BBC ‘bullying’ probe verdict

On her Instagram Stories today, Laura issued her own statement on the verdict.

She said she hopes this “helps people realise” they shouldn’t put up with “abusive behaviour in the workplace”.

This apology means a great deal to me.

In addition, she said: “Things can be twisted online and there’s so much more to this but in black and white there were complaints upheld and an apology made. And the perpetrator no longer works for the channel.”

In a statement on Monday, Amanda said: “This apology means a great deal to me. So too does the fact that the BBC have acknowledged the steps that were put in place to support and protect me and past contestants were ‘not enough’.”

Giovanni cleared of ‘threatening’ and ‘abusive’ behaviour (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, the BBC said in a statement: “We have assessed the complaints and we have upheld some. but not all, of the complaints made.

“We want to apologise to Amanda Abbington and to thank her for coming forward and taking part.”

