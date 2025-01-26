Strictly star Wynne Evans has found himself in hot water yet again – just days after the hit show’s live tour kicked off.

The Welsh opera singer has been forced to apologise after making a sexual remark about one of his co-stars.

Wynne is on the Strictly tour (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Wynne Evans makes sexual remark about Janette Manrara on Strictly tour

A fresh scandal has hit Strictly this weekend, with Wynne at the centre of it.

This isn’t the first time Wynne has been involved in drama on the show. During the competition last year, the star was seen moving his hand further and further around Katya Jones‘ waist in the auditorium. She took his hand and put it back on her waist.

This incident came after she snubbed a high five from him earlier on in the show.

The pair were slammed for the incidents, however, they assured fans it was all just “a silly joke”.

Now, a few months on, the star has been caught making an “inappropriate” comment about co-star, Janette Manrara.

Janette is hosting the Strictly Live Tour again this year. The incident happened during a press call for the tour earlier this month.

Janette was reportedly subject to an “inappropriate” comment (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Wynne Evans apologies after remark on Strictly tour

During a press call, the star was allegedly heard to make a joke about having a threesome with Janette.

The incident reportedly happened when the star stepped between Wynne and Jamie Borthwick. It’s at this point the alleged joke was made. Janette’s husband Aljaz Skorjanec was also within earshot of the ill-advised joke.

Since the incident came to light, Wynne Evans has issued an apology.

In a statement, he said: “My language was inappropriate and unacceptable for which I sincerely apologise.”

The BBC also released a statement, saying: “We were not previously aware of the remark and did not receive any complaints. We have made it very clear to Wynne that we do not tolerate such behaviour on the tour.”

ED! has contacted Janette’s reps for comment.

Wynne is out injured at the moment (Credit: Instagram)

Wynne forced to miss live show

The latest drama comes not long after Wynne was forced to miss a live show due to an ankle injury.

Wynne revealed earlier this week that he couldn’t perform as he was waiting for his injury to heal.

“Ankle’s getting a bit better, it was great to be able to sing in Glasgow tonight, even if I couldn’t dance, hopefully back tomorrow,” he said on his Instagram story yesterday (Saturday, January 25).

“But watch this space, I’ll let you know in the morning. See how the swelling goes down, and all that kind of stuff, thanks for all the lovely messages, amazing.”

The Strictly Tour continues at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow today (Sunday, January 26).

