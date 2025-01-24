Tonight’s Scottish show on the Strictly Come Dancing tour has been postponed due to weather conditions.

The 2025 UK tour kicked off earlier this month in Birmingham and has already visited Sheffield and Newcastle. However, the next show in Glasgow tonight (January 24) has been axed due to the impact of Storm Éowyn.

Tonight’s show in Glasgow has been postponed (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing tour postponed

“Due to the red weather warning in place, the Friday evening performance of Strictly Come Dancing The Live Tour will be rescheduled to Sunday evening, 26 January. Doors will open at 17.30 and the performance will start at 18.30,” the venue, OVO Hydro, announced on X, formerly Twitter.

“Original tickets remain valid for this show. If guests are unable to attend they should contact their point of purchase for a refund. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Celebrity couples on the tour include Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas, Montell Douglas and Kai Widdrington, Wynne Evans and Katya Jones, Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec, JB Gill, Amy Dowden and Lauren Oakley, Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola, Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu.

Dianne Buswell, Karen Hauer, and Neil Jones are among the other professional dancers adding more glamour to the tour.

Other shows on the tour will see the cast visit Liverpool, Leeds, Manchester and Nottingham. The run of shows will finish at London’s iconic O2 Arena.

Vito and Sarah are among the many celeb couples performing on the tour (Credit: BBC)

Fans wish bosses ‘had a better plan in place’

Following the last-minute postponement for tonight, fans reacted to the news and weren’t too happy.

“It’s a shame the weather’s stealing the spotlight from such a beloved show! Safety first, but I do wish the tour bosses had a better plan in place – after all, we can’t let a little storm rain on our Strictly parade!” one user wrote.

“Could’ve made this decision five hours ago,” said another.

“Such a shame!” declared another. “Right sorry we need to stop the Strictly tour from coming to Scotland – isn’t this the third time it’s came and we’ve had severe weather warnings?” said another.

Yesterday, fans questioned whether the shows would go ahead as planned and weren’t pleased they had to wait for an announcement.

“Wonder if the Glasgow Strictly live tour dates will go ahead tomorrow with a red weather warning seems unlikely especially with no trains going into Scotland now too,” one person said.

A fan replied: “I wish they would make a decision. Trains all cancelled already and lots of people would be going by train.”

“I’ve tweeted Hydro but nothing back yet,” another complained.

