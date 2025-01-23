Star of Strictly Janette Manrara has secured herself the lead role in a touring version of the musical Chicago.

The 41-year-old It Takes Two host is no stranger to performing, having participated as a pro dancer on Strictly between 2013 and 2021. However, she appears to be taking her career to the next level with a huge new gig.

Following an already successful career, Janette will star in the upcoming Chicago musical UK tour (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Janette Manrara to star in Chicago

In an announcement shared today (January 23), it was revealed that Janette will be starring as Roxie Hart in the iconic musical Chicago for the upcoming UK tour.

“Extra extra! Big news for Foxy Roxie!” the official page for the musical wrote on Instagram.

“The dazzling Janette Manrara will be joining the #ChicagoUKTour as Roxie Hart from 3rd March!”

On the official poster attached, Janette looked glam in a low-cut lacy number as Roxy. Rocking a bold red lip, the TV star embodied the character.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chicago The Musical (@chicagoonstage)

Janette’s Strictly family congratulate her

Following the exciting news, Janette’s Strictly pals rushed to the comments section to congratulate her.

“I am buzzing for you!!!! Remember us 10 years ago talking about this role… congratulations,” former pro dancer Oti Mabuse wrote.

“There she is!” former contestant Ashley Roberts added.

“Go on superstar! Xxxx,” Amy Dowden remarked.

Following the news, Janette’s fellow Strictly pals congratulated her (Credit: BBC)

“Yessss girl so exciting. so happy for you,” Dianne Buswell commented.

“Amazing news!!! Congratulations sista!!! Can’t wait to see you do this,” fellow It Takes Two host Fleur East added.

“Janette!!!!!” Pixie Lott also wrote, adding numerous heart emoji.

Read more: Janette Manrara thought she was getting fired from It Takes Two after ‘call from boss’

Will you be seeing Janette as Roxie? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.