Inside Wynne Evans’ love life as he ‘splits’ from ‘humiliated’ girlfriend – divorce, hitting ‘rock bottom’ and ‘happiness’ shattered

Strictly star Wynne Evans has allegedly split from his girlfriend, Liz Brookes.

Since gracing the Strictly dance floor, Wynne has been at the centre of allegations surrounding his behaviour. From the wandering hands moment with 2024 partner Katya Jones to his comments that surfaced over the weekend about Janette Manrara, the TV advert star has made some pretty shocking headlines.

Now, as his relationship reportedly comes to an end, eyes are looking toward his love life.

Wynne Evans ‘splits’ from girlfriend after ‘X-rated remark humiliation’

Wynne Evans has reportedly split from his girlfriend Liz Brooks, who has allegedly been left “humiliated” by his inappropriate behaviour.

An insider has revealed that despite supporting Wynne during his turbulent time on Strictly, the events manager and the opera singer recently went their separate ways.

It was very difficult for Liz.

They claimed to The Sun: “Although she loyally stood by him in public, Liz was humiliated by what happened when he was on Strictly. She always knew he was a bit old school, and actually liked the fact he seemed rough round the edges. She just assumed it was all part of his charm.

“It was very difficult for Liz, but she continued to back him throughout the rest of the contest, often being seen in the audience enthusiastically applauding him right up to him being knocked out in Blackpool week in November.

“It’s not clear exactly when they split, but friends say that when his latest lewd gaffe was revealed at the Strictly Live Tour launch she was relieved they were no longer together.”

Wynne Evans on his heartbreaking divorce

Before his Strictly scandals and recent romance, Wynne married Tanwen Evans in 1999. They share two children named Ismay and Taliesin.

However, Wynne and Tanwen’s marriage ended in 2016. Wynne has spoken in several interviews about how he went on to suffer with anxiety and depression.

Talking to WalesOnline in 2023, Wynne candidly shared that he contemplated taking his own life after his marriage came to an end.

He recalled: “I was going through the worst depression, clinical depression. I would think about [suicide]. I would try and action it…I couldn’t see a way out; I couldn’t see a way of ever being happy again.”

Wynne has also previously shared that following his divorce, had to leave the family home and move into a “sad” derelict house in Cardiff.

The house had boarded-up windows as that was all he could afford at the time. What’s more, when his children came to visit, they had to sleep in tents.

“It was a really sad house because it was derelict, and I moved here after a divorce,” Wynne said on The Starting Line podcast with Rich Leigh. “I didn’t want to move here. I wanted to stay married. So I bought it and it just became sad. It was a sad place.”

Wynne found love with new girlfriend

Wynne has most recently dated Liz Brooks. However, new reports shared this week claim the pair have split.

A source told The Sun when their romance first emerged: “Wynne and Liz met at an event and are taking things slow, but he’s excited about where the relationship might go. He is in a much better place now than when his marriage ended. It’s like night and day — and he is so happy.”

Wynne also previously said that Liz helps him keep up with his exercise regime, amid his weight-loss journey. “I go out running with my girlfriend and stuff and I feel much better for it,” he said on a podcast.

Wynne Evans makes statement amid allegations

Wynne has spoken out amid allegations of his X-rated remark toward Janette Manrara.

He wrote to social media: “I’ve agreed with the BBC that I’ll take some time out from my radio show and the Strictly Live tour, as well as my other public commitments, to prioritise my wellbeing.

“I am deeply sorry for the pain my inappropriate actions have caused, and plan to take this time for self-reflection.

“Apologies to those I won’t get to see at the remaining performances and I’m grateful to my fellow tour gang for all the amazing support they have given me.”

