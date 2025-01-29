Lorraine Kelly had taken a swipe at Wynne Evans amid his current Strictly scandal.

The Welsh star has found himself in the headlines again this week after his inappropriate comments about Janette Manrara surfaced.

Wynne has since exited the Strictly tour after backlash – and later released a statement expressing his remorse, and revealing he was stepping back from the spotlight.

And on Wednesday (January 29) Lorraine shared her thoughts on Wynne – and she didn’t hold back…

Lorraine Kelly in swipe at Strictly star Wynne Evans

On Wednesday (January 29), Lorraine appeared on GMB, to give viewers a rundown of what to expect on her own self-titled show later on.

What kind of person says that anyway. But what kind of nutter does that when they are being filmed?

She told fans that she would be speaking to Strictly fans who had attended the current tour, amid the Wynne Evans scandal.

And Lorraine was quick to give her take on it.

Talking to hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley, Lorraine insisted that Wynne needs to “think about what he’s done” during his break away from his professional duties.

Lorraine ‘baffled’

“I thought come on, I just don’t get it, I don’t know why you would think that,” Lorraine then added.

She continued: “What kind of person says that anyway. But what kind of nutter does that when they are being filmed?

“It’s bad enough to think it but then say it, I don’t know, I don’t understand it. I’m constantly baffled.”

Strictly star Wynne Evans’ statement

Following the news of Wynne’s comments and behaviour, Wynne spoke out and shared a statement.

He posted: “I’ve agreed with the BBC that I’ll take some time out from my radio show and the Strictly Live tour, as well as my other public commitments, to prioritise my wellbeing.

“I am deeply sorry for the pain my inappropriate actions have caused. And plan to take this time for self-reflection. Apologies to those I won’t get to see at the remaining performances. And I’m grateful to my fellow tour gang for all the amazing support they have given me.”

