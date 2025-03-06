EastEnders favourite Patsy Palmer has been tipped to appear on I’m A Celebrity 2025.

The ITV show – hosted by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly – last aired at the end of 2024 – and saw scandal-hit Danny Jones crowned King of the Jungle.

But with the new series months away, it’s now been confirmed that ITV has started approaching famous faces to take part – and one soap star in particular has been tipped to sign up.

EastEnders star Patsy Palmer tipped for I’m A Celebrity stint

Bookies Betway Casino have revealed Patsy Palmer has odds of 2/1 to sign up to I’m A Celeb.

Patsy shot to fame playing Bianca Jackson on the BBC One soap EastEnders – making her debut in 1993. The reports come after the actress played a starring role in the bombshell EastEnders live episode last month.

However, her next big role could be in the jungle… and, this week, former I’m A Celebrity star Jane Moore also revealed that ITV has started approaching famous faces to take part.

ITV approaching celebs for new I’m A Celeb series

Jane starred on I’m A Celeb last year, along with the likes of Tulisa and GK Barry – and was the first famous face to be eliminated.

They are starting to ask people now for this year.

Appearing on This Morning on Wednesday (March 5), Jane gushed over her time on the show.

“I loved it. Oh my god, I’d go in every year,” she declared.

The journalist then shared: “They are starting to ask people now for this year. And I’m just like: ‘Do it, do it!’ It’s brilliant.”

So could we see Patsy in the jungle? Well, it seems she might be at a loose end…

Patsy on EastEnders

Patsy recently posted a picture of her alter ego Bianca Jackson on her Instagram Story, hinting that she’s filmed her final scenes on the soap. She posted the picture with the caption: “Bye bye B. Always grateful to see her again.”

It comes after her role on the soap’s 40th anniversary live episode. In the ep, Stacey Slater’s ex Martin Fowler was killed as a result of a terrible explosion in The Queen Vic.

Meanwhile, Bianca found herself inside the Vic too, along with sister Sonia Fowler – who ended up giving birth.

