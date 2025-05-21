After ITV shocked viewers with news of its huge schedule shakeup yesterday (May 20), ED! has exclusively been told Lorraine Kelly could quit her show.

On Tuesday, Lorraine’s self-titled morning show and Loose Women were announced to have been sensationally slashed as ITV launches a cost-cutting drive.

ITV schedule shake-up

From January 2026, Lorraine’s hour-long programme will be cut in half. Next year, Lorraine will only air in a 30-minute slot from 9.30am till 10am, when This Morning starts.

The show will also only air on a seasonal basis for 30 weeks of the year. When Lorraine is off air, Good Morning Britain will run from 6am to 10am. Loose Women will follow the same seasonal schedule.

“Daytime is a really important part of what we do. And these scheduling and production changes will enable us to continue to deliver a schedule providing viewers with the news, debate and discussion they love from the presenters they know and trust. As well generating savings which will allow us to reinvest across the programme budget in other genres,” Kevin Lygo, Managing Director of ITV’s Media and Entertainment Division, said.

“These changes also allow us to consolidate our news operations and expand our national, international and regional news output. And to build upon our proud history of trusted journalism at a time when our viewers need accurate, unbiased news coverage more than ever.”

Lorraine Kelly predicted to wave goodbye to her ITV show

Bookies at Gambling Industry News have exclusively told Entertainment Daily that the chances of Lorraine staying are slim. Currently, she has odds of 8/11 to remain on the show.

She’s at evens with the bookies when it comes to the chances of her continuing to host her show at ITV.

“Lorraine Kelly has been a fixture of ITV mornings for over two decades. But with the network reportedly eyeing a major overhaul of its daytime lineup, the odds have quickly turned against her staying,” spokesperson Jose Del Pozo said.

“She’s now 8/11 to leave her show – suggesting this could be the end of an era.”

Jose revealed that Christine Lampard, who is a regular step-in host for Lorraine on Friday’s is a favourite to replace the star (2/1). Ranvir Singh and Steph McGovern are just behind with shared odds of 5/1.

Other TV personalities Storm Huntley (6/1), Vicky Pattison (9/1) and Vanessa Feltz (14/1) are also potential names to take over.

Loose Women panelists Frankie Bridge and Ruth Langsford both have odds of 16/1. However, rounding off the list is BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty (20/1).

