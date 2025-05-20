Ant and Dec handed warning as pair set to be dethroned at NTAs after 23 years by ’tough’ competition

Voting for this year’s NTAs has officially opened and already discussions about whether Ant and Dec will win the Best Presenter category again have started.

The glamorous award show, which will be hosted by Joel Dommett, has shared its long list of nominees.

Unsurprisingly, iconic duo Ant and Dec are nominated in the Best Presenter category once again. After all, they have won the same award for 23 years running. However, bookies have exclusively revealed they have “tough” competition this year.

Ant and Dec have won Best Presenter 23 times in a row (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ant and Dec handed warning over NTA’s reign

Bookies at BoyleSports exclusively told Entertainment Daily that the chances of Ant and Dec winning Best Presenter for a 24th year are still strong. However, the popularity of other stars has been creeping up recently.

The likelihood of the Newcastle-born presenters winning again is currently 2/5 on. That said, Traitors and Strictly star Claudia Winkleman is currently the second favourite with odds of 3/1.

Despite never winning in the category, there is no denying that Claudia has increased in popularity recently. Her BBC show The Traitors is so huge, a celebrity edition will launch this autumn.

In third place is sportsman Gary Lineker (7/2), who recently announced he would be leaving the BBC after 30 years.

Claudia’s popularity has increased since The Traitors (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘This contest is as tough as a Bushtucker Trial’

“Ant and Dec have ruled the roost for years, but the competition this year could make this contest as tough as a Bushtucker Trial,” BoyleSports spokesperson, Lawrence Lyons, said.

“Gary Lineker is drumming up plenty of public support as the final whistle blows on his Match of the Day career and the growing popularity of The Traitors puts Claudia Winkleman in the frame. So it’s no foregone conclusion that the kings of the small screen walk off with their traditional prize.”

Gary quit working for the BBC earlier this week (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Love Island host and Masked Singer judge Maya Jama (8/1) falls slightly behind while Alison Hammond and Bradley Walsh have tied odds of 10/1.

It’s not looking good for Jason Manford or Barney Walsh, however. Currently, they don’t appear to stand a chance with weak odds of 100/1.

Read more: Celebrity Traitors stars Paloma Faith, Charlotte Church and Stephen Fry issued warning ahead of launch

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. We want to hear your thoughts!