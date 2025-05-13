Celebrity Traitors full official lineup, prize money, and launch date finally revealed

After keeping everything under wraps, the full lineup, prize money, and launch date for Celebrity Traitors have finally been revealed.

The hit show, fronted by Claudia Winkleman, will see the iconic host return for another slice of the action. This time, with 19 familiar faces.

“We’re incredibly lucky these brilliant people have said yes,” she said. “I’d love to say we’ll take it easy on them and they’ll just wander round the castle and eat toast for a couple of weeks but that would be a lie.”

But which celebrities have signed up? Keep reading to find out…

Celebrity Traitors will launch this Autumn (Credit: BBC)

When does Celebrity Traitors start?

As announced by the BBC today (May 13), the first-ever Celebrity Traitors series is coming to BBC One and iPlayer this Autumn.

The nine-part series will watch celebrities play the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing, and trust as they try to win a cash prize worth £100k for a charity of their choice.

Kate Garraway will be joining Claudia (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Celebrity Traitors lineup: Stephen Fry, Kate Garraway, Alan Carr

Jeopardy! host Stephen Fry, GMB presenter Kate Garraway, and comedian Alan Carr have signed up and will be joining Claudia in the Scottish Highlands.

On the music front, BRIT-nominated rising star Cat Burns, former The Voice coach Paloma Faith, and Masked Singer contestant Charlotte Church are also on the lineup.

Joining them in the castle will be actors Celia Imrie, Mark Bonnar, and Ruth Codd.

Singer Charlotte Church is joining the lineup (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jonathan Ross to play Faithful or Traitor?

The BBC has announced broadcaster Clare Balding, filmmaker David Olusoga, and former rugby player Joe Marler, as well as legendary chat show host Jonathan Ross and EastEnders favourite Tameka Empson.

Jonathan Ross will be entering the castle (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Comedians Joe Wilkinson, Lucy Beaumont, and Nick Mohammed are also on the bill, while content creator Niko Omilana and Olympian Tom Daley round off the star-studded list.

We can’t wait!

