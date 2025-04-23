Star of The Traitors Maia Gouveia announced the birth of her second baby as host Claudia Winkleman sends her love.

Maia competed on the third series of The Traitors earlier this year, where she appeared on the hit show alongside her sister, Armani.

In December, Maia revealed she was pregnant for a second time. However, in her latest update, Maia has announced she has given birth.

Maia has announced the birth of her second child (Credit: BBC)

Traitors star Maia Gouveia announces birth of second baby

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday (April 22), Maia shared the wholesome news after posting a series of snapshots of herself in a London hospital with her baby.

“After 9 long months of waiting to meet you, you’re finally here,” she wrote in her caption, adding the white heart emoji.

She continued: “We were three, and it was everything…but now we’re four, and somehow, our hearts have found room to love even more deeply. A new bond, a love we never knew we were missing. Welcome to the family xx.”

Maia did not reveal the baby’s name or gender. However, last month, she asked her Instagram followers to guess the gender.

Claudia Winkleman shares her support

As fans and friends rushed to the comments section to wish Maia congratulations, TV star Claudia also shared her support by liking the post.

Claudia liked Maia’s post (Credit: ITV)

“Wohoo! Congratulations angel! so proud of you and happy for all you as a family. Hopefully see you soon with our babies xxxx,” Traitors contestant Liv Deane commented.

“Congratulations beautiful girl,” Series three winner Leanne Quigley added.

“Congratulations and welcome to new member to our family,” a third expressed.

“Super proud of you mama,” a fourth person said.

“Congratulations on your beautiful new family member,” a fifth user added.

