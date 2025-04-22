With so much speculation surrounding its first series, a full rumoured lineup for Celebrity Traitors has been revealed.

Following three successful series of The Traitors, the BBC announced a celebrity edition. Claudia Winkleman has been announced to return as host. However, which stars are said to have signed up for the show?

TV star Stephen Fry is among the lineup (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Celebrity Traitors lineup ‘confirmed’

According to The Sun, Jeopardy! host Stephen Fry was one of the first names confirmed for the show.

Insiders revealed that he is already a superfan of the show, meaning it was a no-brainer when he was asked to join the cast.

Comedian Alan Carr, who hosts Interior Design Masters, has also signed up after viewers insisted he would be a perfect fit. Meanwhile, Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed is also said to be entering the castle.

Olympic champion Tom Daley has reportedly turned down a handful of reality shows – from Strictly to I’m A Celebrity – in the past. However, when the offer for Celebrity Traitors came rolling in, Tom reportedly didn’t say no.

Tom has reportedly turned down other reality shows (Credit: Splashnews.com)

EastEnders legend for Celeb Traitors?

Rugby star Joe Marler reportedly confirmed to his pals that he was taking part. Known as one of the country’s best players, Joe is eager to show that he is more than just a successful sportsman.

British historian David Olusoga, YouTube prankster Niko Omilana, and comedian Lucy Beaumont are also among the star-studded line-up.

But, who else? Well, apparently, chart-topping singer Paloma Faith, iconic chat show host Jonathan Ross, and actress Ruth Codd.

Bringing more humour to the series are EastEnders legend Tameka Empson and funnyman Joe Wilkinson. Meanwhile, household names Kate Garraway, Clare Balding and Charlotte Church are also on the list.

Kate is also among the rumoured lineup (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Rising musician Cat Burns has allegedly also signed up alongside actress Celia Imrie and Line of Duty star Mark Bonnar.

Following speculation, a spokesperson for the show told ED!: “The Traitors includes lies and deception, so it would be foolhardy for any Faithful to speculate before the game has begun.”

