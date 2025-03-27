Birds of A Feather star Lesley Joseph has revealed she was snubbed from a spot on a major reality show.

Best known for her role as Dorien Green in the ITV sitcom, Lesley, 79, has been a staple on screens for over six decades. From Strictly stint to performing at the West End, Lesley has kept herself busy over the years.

But according to Lesley, there is one celebrity reality show that “didn’t want” the national treasure…

Lesley is best known for her role in Birds of A Feather (Credit: ITV)

Birds of A Feather star Lesley Joseph ‘snubbed’

In a new interview, Birds of A Feather star Lesley shared that she was recently turned away from BBC’s upcoming Celebrity Traitors series.

The Beeb confirmed in August last year that a celebrity series of the hit gameshow is in the works. The iconic programme, fronted by Claudia Winkleman, has been a hit with fans since its first series back in 2022.

Just this week, it was reported that Kate Garraway had signed up for the show.

But one celeb that won’t be making an appearance on Celebrity Traitors is Lesley…

A celebrity version of The Traitors is in the works (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Traitors ‘didn’t want’ Lesley

At the Spring Ball at the Bloomsbury Ballroom this week, Lesley was quizzed on what reality shows she would love to take part in.

“I couldn’t do Big Brother, because I like my own bathroom too much. And I wouldn’t do I’m A Celebrity with putting things in my mouth,” she told The Sun.

Revealing that The Traitors snubbed her, Lesley shared: “I wanted to take part in The Traitors but that didn’t happen. So I think that would be the one I’d do.”

Lesley was then asked if he had tried to go on the show. She replied: “I did but they didn’t want me.”

Who is tipped to appear on Celebrity Traitors

Celebrity Traitors – hosted by Claudia Winkleman – will follow a group of famous faces become Faithfuls, and battle to work out who the Traitors among them are and banish them before they’re murdered.

As for the rumoured celebs taking part in the upcoming series, Kate Garraway, Peter Crouch, Dame Judi Dench and Rob Rinder are among the stars said to be in with a chance of becoming a Faithful or a Traitor.

