Kate Garraway ‘signs up for Celebrity Traitors’ in ‘dream come true’ career move

Kate Garraway has signed up Celebrity Traitors, it’s been claimed.

It’s been reported that GMB star Kate will begin filming for the BBC series – hosted by Claudia Winkleman at Ardross Castle – next month.

Stephen Fry and former England rugby star Joe Marler are also tipped to join Kate, 57, in the line-up of famous faces.

Peter Crouch, Dame Judi Dench and Rob Rinder are also among the stars said to be in with a chance of becoming a Faithful or a Traitor on the hit show.

‘A dream come true for her’

Insiders reportedly reckon the Beeb is swerving celebs who’ve made their name on other reality shows.

Kate, obviously, is known as a presenter and broadcaster – although she did previously appear in I’m A Celebrity. That occurred in 2019, as part of the series that saw Jacqueline Jossa crowned Queen of the Jungle.

The BBC were avoiding stars who’ve done reality TV before.

The Sun‘s source, who claimed Kate is a done deal for the programme, added: “The BBC were avoiding stars who’ve done reality TV before. But Kate’s someone they want to support and champion.

“She’s a great journalist and they think she’s perfect for a seat at the table. She’s had such a tough time since losing [husband] Derek and is a huge fan of the show so this is a dream come true for her.”

Who will be in Celebrity Traitors 2025?

The Sun also fancies Clare Balding, Paloma Faith and Tom Daley to bag a spot and be cast. Richard Osman, Dawn French, and Bob Mortimer are also heavily fancied by the bookies.

Daisy May Cooper, Charlie Cooper, and Lorraine Kelly, however, are both reported to have withdrawn from taking part.

The Sun was told in February by an anonymous source that “once the demands of the show became clear Daisy had to sadly accept it would be tough as a mum-of-three”.

They went on: “The Traitors cast has to be completely off grid and can’t be on FaceTime every night, or nipping to see their children on a day off filming. Everyone tried to make it work but Daisy obviously has to put her family first.”

‘Kate’s someone they want to support and champion’ (Credit: YouTube)

Additionally, Lorraine Kelly is said to have ‘pulled out’ following a meeting with bosses.

Another unnamed insider apparently reflected: “Producers were hoping she would sign on the dotted line. But in the end, Lorraine couldn’t make it work with her schedule at the moment so had to pass.”

Meanwhile, the BBC has given nothing away about who may feature.

A spokesperson for The Traitors commented: “The Traitors is a game that includes lies and deception. Thus it would be foolhardy for any Faithful to speculate before the game has begun.”

ED! has approached reps for Kate for comment.

