Celebrity Traitors line-up – all the names in the frame from Richard Osman and Dawn French to Lee Mack

Celebrity Traitors is officially happening, and the bookies already have a good idea about who may be on the line-up.

With reportedly filming taking place next month, many high-profile names have been floating around. And, according to BonusCodeBets, the likes of Peter Crouch, Dame Judi Dench and Rob Rinder are in with a chance of becoming a Faithful or a Traitor.

Former footballer Peter Crouch is tipped to take part in Celebrity Traitors (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Celebrity Traitors line-up ‘revealed’ by bookies

Comedian Bob Mortimer is currently the “most likely celebrity” rumoured to be visiting the castle. He’s currently at evens to appear, so sounds like he’s a dead cert for the Claudia Winkleman-fronted show.

Meanwhile, Richard Osman, Peter Crouch and Rob Rinder are also highly tipped.

A spokesperson exclusively told ED!: “Television presenter, producer and comedian Richard Osman follows behind Bob at 2/1, ahead of former England footballer Peter Crouch and famous British barrister and TV host Rob Rinder, both 7/2 in the market.”

Comedian Bob Mortimer is most likely to be taking part (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Hollywood icon signs up for Celebrity Traitors?

A whole range of hilarious comedians are also expected to be taking part.

Dawn French and Jo Brand tie with odds of 6/1 to appear, while Lee Mack falls slightly behind with odds of 8/1. In 2023, Dawn took part in the Comic Relief spin-off of The Traitors for Red Nose Day. Could she be hungry for a longer stint?

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson is the backmarker at 50/1.

Peep Show star David Mitchell also has odds of 12/1 to appear. Meanwhile, England football player Micah Richards and Hollywood icon Dame Judi Dench tie at 20/1.

There is a chance that Hollywood icon Dame Judi Dench has signed herself up (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Boris is the backmarker’

Rounding off the list is Steven Gerrard, Joanna Lumley, JK Rowling and even former PM Boris Johnson. He’d surely be a Traitor!

“Outsiders to join Celebrity Traitors include former England football captain Steven Gerrard, actress Joanna Lumley and author JK Rowling, all at 33/1 to enter the show. Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson is the backmarker at 50/1,” the spokesperson added.

Celebrity Traitors is expected to launch later this year.

