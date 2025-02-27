Television host Lorraine Kelly is said to have “pulled out” of the celebrity version of The Traitors, according to sources.

The first series of Celebrity Traitors is expected to air sometime in 2025, with its filming scheduled for April.

However, the star-studded line-up has already lost three names, including the actors Daisy May Cooper and her brother Charlie.

BBC bosses are open to having Lorraine in the second series (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly ‘pulls out of’ Celebrity Traitors

The 65-year-old television legend was in talks with the BBC bosses to feature in the upcoming series. However, her “busy scheduling” has forced her to withdraw.

A source told The Sun: “She [Lorraine] loves the show and was super flattered to be asked. So she had a meeting with them which went really well.”

They continued: “Producers were hoping she would sign on the dotted line, but in the end, Lorraine couldn’t make it work with her schedule at the moment so had to pass.”

However, the BBC bosses are supposedly keen on having Lorraine in the second instalment should it be commissioned.

ED! reached out to The Traitors spokesperson to confirm if the reports about Lorraine pulling out of the show were true.

The spokesperson said: “The Traitors is a game that includes lies and deception, thus it would be foolhardy for any Faithful to speculate before the game has begun.”

Claudia Winkleman will host Celebrity Traitors (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Traitors line-up

Two more celebrities, Daisy and Charlie, have pulled out of the celebrity-special series fronted by Claudia Winkleman.

The official line-up is yet to be revealed. But sources have claimed that the famous siblings will not be a part of it.

An insider said: “Daisy May and Charlie were so excited about taking part but once the demands of the show became clear Daisy had to sadly accept it would be tough as a mum-of-three.”

“The Traitors cast has to be completely off grid and can’t be on FaceTime every night, or nipping to see their children on a day off filming. Everyone tried to make it work but Daisy obviously has to put her family first.”

Among the celebrities tipped for the spin-off series include Paloma Faith, Clare Balding, Andy Murray, Courtney Cox, Stephen Fry and more.

