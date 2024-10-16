The Celebrity Traitors is coming to screens next year – but which famous faces will be telling all the fibs they can to be crowned the champ?

In August, the Beeb confirmed that a celebrity series of the hit gameshow is in the works. The iconic programme, fronted by Claudia Winkleman, has been a hit with fans since its first series back in 2022.

It follows a group of Faithfuls battling to work out who the Traitors among them are and banish them before they’re murdered. A money prize awaits at the end. But who are the rumoured celebs taking part in the upcoming series?

The TV star is reportedly heading on the show (Credit: ITV)

Clare Balding tipped to appear on Celebrity Traitors

It was reported this week that Clare is one of the latest famous faces to have signed up to the celebrity version of The Traitors.

“She’s known to generations of TV viewers from fronting everything from racing and the Olympics through to Crufts and occasionally Countryfile,” a source told The Sun.

They added: “And could anyone really believe that the Beeb’s dependable, sensible face of sport could be a treacherous liar?”

What’s more, the bookies over at William Hill, have tipped Clare to make an appearance, with odds of 4/6.

A source says Tom will make a ‘great player’ (Credit: ITV)

Tom Daley

This week, it was also reported that Olympian Tom Daley was in final talks to join the BBC show.

A source alleged to The Sun: “He’s always been a top target for reality show bookers, but his team knew he had the pick of the crop.”

The insider continued: “He’ll make a great player too, as no one would suspect misdeeds from such a baby-faced lad.”

The bookies have given Tom odds of 5/6 to appear on the BBC show.

Andy is said to be heading on the show too (Credit: YouTube)

Andy Murray on Celebrity Traitors

It was reported in September that bosses were hoping to sign a showbiz pair to take part in the celebrity edition of The Traitors.

According to The Sun, high on the wishlist is a famous duo – with Judy Murray and Andy Murray, supposedly in the frame. Could they be the new Ross and Diane?

Tennis player Andy has odds of 6/4 to appear on the show.

The Hollywood star has also been linked to the show for a while (Credit: ITV)

Courteney Cox

Hollywood superstar Courteney Cox is good pals with host Claudia – so it’s no surprise there are rumours swirling that she is taking part in the celebrity version of the show.

A source told The Sun in February how signing Courteney up for the show would be a “real coup”.

They then said: “The fact the producers have a star from Friends in their sights shows the kind of calibre of famous faces Celebrity Traitors is aiming for.”

The bookies have odds of 6/4 for her to join the upcoming series.

The TV legend is apparently Claudia’s ‘top choice’ (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Fry

Stephen was one of the first names linked to the BBC One show.

In August, a source told The Sun: “Claudia put Stephen right at the top of celebs she’d want on The Traitors and Stephen has made it clear he’d be game.”

They also said: “Stephen is a fan of the show and Claudia was desperate for him to be in it.”

Currently, the bookies have put odds of 7/4 for Stephen to take part in The Traitors.

The athlete could be joining the celeb version (Credit: ITV)

Russ Cook

Athlete Russell Cook, also known as Hardest Geezer, shot to fame when he made history earlier this year.

Russell became the first person to run the entire length of Africa from the southernmost to the northernmost point of the continent.

He has odds of 2/1 to join the celebrity version of The Traitors.

The comedian is another celeb linked to the show (Credit: BBC)

Romesh Ranganathan

Funnyman Romesh Ranganathan is best known for his appearances on shows like Rob & Romesh Vs…, Taskmaster and for being the host of The Weakest Link.

According to the bookies, Romesh has odds of 5/2 for him to appear on the celeb version of The Traitors.

Could Sam about to head to the Scottish castle? (Credit: ITV)

Sam Thompson

I’m A Celeb 2023 winner Sam Thompson is another famous face reportedly heading into the celebrity version of The Traitors.

The bookies have given the This Morning star odds of 11/4 to appear on the show.

We would pay money to see kind-hearted Sam have to keep his Traitor status a secret and deceive his fellow celebs.

The footy manager could also be joining the show (Credit: YouTube)

David Moyes

Footballer manager David Moyes currently has odds of 3/1 to appear on the celeb version of the Traitors.

Love Island winner Mimii is rumoured to be taking part (Credit: ITV)

Mimii Ngulube

Mimii Ngulube is also apparently taking part. She shot to fame as the winner of this year’s Love Island, alongside now-ex Josh Oyinsan.

She also has odds of 3/1 to appear on the show.

The Vivienne is another celeb tipped to appear (Credit: ITV)

The Vivienne

Drag icon The Vivienne is best known for her stints on RuPaul’s Drag Race and also Dancing On Ice.

Now, the bookies have given her odds of 4/1 to appear on the celeb version of the Traitors.

Matt Hancock famously entered I’m A Celeb in 2022 (Credit: ITV)

Matt Hancock

MP Matt is no stranger to a reality show. What’s more, in 2022, he came in third place on I’m A Celebrity… .

And, according to the bookies, he’s set to take part in the celeb version of The Traitors, as he has odds of 4/1.

Judging from his past antics, he’s definitely capable of deceit…

The comedian is also tipped to join the show (Credit; ITV)

Dara O’Briain

Irish comedian and television presenter Dara O’Briain also has odds of 4/1 to appear on the BBC show.

Strictly star Tasha is tipped to star on the celeb version of The Traitors (Credit: BBC)

Tasha Ghouri

Love Island star Tasha Ghouri is another rumoured name to be heading onto the show.

Tasha – who is currently on this year’s series of Strictly – has odds of 5/1 to sign up to the celebrity version of The Traitors.

The funnyman could be making an appearance as well (Credit: ITV)

Babatunde Aleshe

Comedian Babatunde appeared on I’m A Celeb back in 2022, and also Celebrity Gogglebox. And it seems the celeb version of the Traitors could be his next big reality show.

What’s more, the bookies have given him odds of 5/1 to appear on the show.

Read more: The Traitors US host Alan Cumming: His marriage to famous actress, and shocking abuse at the hands of his dad

So who do you want to see take part in the show? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.