Fans of The Traitors are in for a treat as BAFTA-winning actress Daisy May Cooper and her brother, Charlie, are reportedly set to join forces in the celebrity edition of the hit game show.

The sibling duo are known for their critically acclaimed work on the comedy series This Country.

Daisy May Cooper and brother Charlie have reportedly signed up to compete on Celebrity Traitors (Credit: SplashNews)

Celebrity Traitors line-up

While mother-son pairing Sir Andy Murray and Judy may have declined the offer to participate apparently, the Cooper siblings are stepping in to fill that sought-after slot.

Celebrity Traitors was announced in August. The spin-off of the hit game show will challenge a group of Faithfuls to uncover the Traitors among them in the quest for a cash prize.

Regarding the reported recruitment of Daisy and Charlie, a source told The Sun: “Bosses are convinced Daisy and Charlie will be great players. They’re hilarious, witty and have award-winning acting skills.”

The Coopers will join a star-studded cast. Other celebrities rumoured to be participating include broadcaster Clare Balding, Olympian Tom Daley and presenter Stephen Fry.

With production expected to commence next year, anticipation is already building.

Despite the buzz surrounding the rumoured cast, a spokesperson for The Traitors stayed tight-lipped. They told us: “This is a game of lies so it would be foolhardy for Faithfuls to speculate before it begins.”

Meanwhile, Daisy is currently starring on game show Never Mind the Buzzcocks. She and Charlie both wrote and starred in This Country.

Daisy starred in comedy series This Country (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Traitors latest

Meanwhile, bookies at William Hill have been speculating on who else will appear on Celebrity Traitors.

These include Friends star Courteney Cox, athlete Russell Cook, comedian Romesh Ranganathan, King of the Jungle Sam Thompson, Love Island alum Tasha Ghouri, RuPaul’s Drag Race winner The Vivienne, and politician Matt Hancock.

Due to her friendship with Traitors host Claudia Winkleman, Hollywood icon Courteney Cox has odds of 6/4 to join the upcoming series.

Russell has odds of 2/1, and Romesh has odds of 5/2. Meanwhile, Sam has odds of 11/4.

Read more: All the names in the frame for celebrity version of The Traitors – including Sam Thompson; Courtney Cox; Tasha Ghouri

So who do you want to see take part in the show? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.