Netflix has just released the trailer for a new reality TV series, Million Dollar Secret, and it looks like it could perfectly fill the Traitors‘ void!

With the show featuring 12 strangers living in a private chateau, and promising “wit, cunning and deception”, we’re already sold!

Could Million Dollar Secret be Netflix’s answer to The Traitors? (Credit: Netflix)

Netflix’s Million Dollar Secret set to rival The Traitors?

In the trailer, the camera pans over a body of water towards a luxurious lakeside mansion. The voiceover says: “Imagine being invited here, finding a million dollars in your room, knowing it’s yours to keep, but only if you can hide the fact that you won the money.”

The show will see 12 strangers arrive at The Stag, a 44-acre private estate in Canada. In each of their rooms there is a box waiting for them, all the boxes are empty except for one. That guest’s box will contain $1,000,000. The money is theirs to keep – with one catch – they must keep their identity hidden.

“Getting the million dollars is easy, but how far would you be willing to go to keep it?” the trailer teases.

By the looks of things, there’ll be plenty of the classic dinnertime drama, tears and twists that we know and love from The Traitors, but the challenges look they’re on a whole other level.

One clip from the trailer shows contestants being flown by helicopter to an ancient glacier, tasked to find the “right ice” for host Peter Serafinowicz’s drink.

Million Dollar Secret will drop on Netflix next month (Credit: Netflix)

“I need to watch this show,” one excited viewer commented.

Another agreed: “I’m soo watching this.”

“Putting on my watch list!!” a third person declared.

Million Dollar Secret drops on Netflix on Wednesday March 26.

