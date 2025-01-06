The Traitors 2025 star Maia Gouveiax has confirmed her pregnancy.

The reality star appears in this year’s series of the BBC show – fronted by Claudia Winkleman. Along with her sister, Armani, the pair have become a bit with fans.

Away from the show though, Maia recently announced that she is pregnant.

Maia has revealed her pregnancy (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors 2025 star pregnant

In a 2024 round-up montage on Instagram, The Traitors 2025 star Maia revealed her pregnancy. She could be seen holding up a positive pregnancy test to the camera – in a video taken in August.

Meanwhile, in a clip from December, the TV star showed off her baby bump in festive pyjamas, while dancing with her toddler.

The Traitors star ‘ready’ to be mum of two

In her caption, she penned: “It’s crazy how much one year can turn your whole life around.

“I won’t lie – change isn’t easy. It’s scary. But my life has a way of stitching itself back together, no matter the chaos.

“As the new year starts, my biggest goal is to stay hopeful, even when these pregnancy hormones and the post partum try to bring me down.

“Goodbye, 2024 you pushed me to my limits, both in my mind and my body. Hello, 2025 bring it on, because I’m ready to take on whatever comes my way! (I.e. two kids).”

Armani was banished last week (Credit: BBC)

Maia on The Traitors

Last week on The Traitors, Maia’s sister Armani was banished from the round table.

Armani was chosen to be one of three female Traitors this year alongside Minah and Linda and became the first to be caught out. She entered this year’s series with her sister Maia, who is currently playing as a Faithful.

After contestants had suspicions of Armani, the majority voted for her at the round table, including fellow Traitor Minah. Even her sister admitted she was “60%” sure she was a Traitor.

As a result, Armani was banished and confessed she was a Traitor. In total shock, Maia burst into tears.

