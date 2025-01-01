Unlike other celebrities, Claudia Winkleman doesn’t shy away from talking about her food addictions – especially crisps. She always has to have one item on the sets to munch on.

The 52-year-old TV host returned with a new season of The Traitors and teased a major “twist” in the latest instalment while remaining tight-lipped about its details.

As for her food, habits, Claudia admitted to not having a “fast metabolism” to burn what she eats. But the TV star is addicted to one snack.

Claudia loves her snacks (Credit: ITV)

Claudia Winkleman is obsessed with crisps

Most of us have a favourite snack, including The Tratitors host. Perhaps this is one of the lesser-known things about Claudia.

In an interview with Channel 4 from earlier, the TV star spoke about the food items that are a must when she’s on the sets, and there’s a list.

When asked about a snack of her choice during the filming of One Question, the star was quick to respond: “I am officially addicted to crisps. I could bore you about my deep and long-standing affair with beef Hula Hoops if you want.”

There are more foods she enjoys eating without an ounce of guilt. “There is absolutely nothing better than a hot cheese sandwich,” Claudia said.

Despite her “addiction” to crisps, the TV host balances her diet with other healthier snacks. In a different interview with TV designer Pippa Jameson, she shared her diet secrets that help her stay in shape.

She casually admitted, “I don’t really have one as I do eat what I want and I don’t have a fast metabolism! I tend to eat lots of low-calorie snacks such as Prawns, Twiglets and lots of sushi.”

Claudia Winkleman dons a new look in The Traitors (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

The Traitors Season 3

The latest series of The Traitors graced television screens today (January 1) on the occasion of the New Year. Fans waited with bated breath for the new series thanks to its exciting first look.

Meanwhile, Claudia has stepped aside from her usual look for a new style. She thinks she was made to dress like a “yeti” for the new production. You can see her in a lot of knitwear, tweed and fingerless gloves.

She loved the unconventional look nevertheless and was saddened when she was forced to return to the attire she wore for the series.

However, she still managed to keep some souvenirs of her new look. Claudia said: “I’ve snuck home a couple of pairs of gloves, but sadly most of it, I have to give it a little kiss whilst not wearing lipstick, and send it back.”

