Claudia Winkleman is back at the helm of The Traitors for its third season, and enjoyed dressing up as a yeti for the production, but she’s since lamented having to return all the lovely tweeds and knitwear she got to wear during filming.

Claudia previously teased a huge twist for The Traitors season 3 that she says will keep audiences on the edge of their seats… or sofas.

But naturally, if she told you, she’d have to… well, she’s not allowed to reveal what it is, let’s leave it that way.

Claudia Winkleman has hosted all three seasons of The Traitors (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Claudia Winkleman couldn’t keep her Traitors show wardrobe

What Claudia can tell us, though, is that at one point during filming for The Traitors series 3, she tried to look like an actual yeti.

Generally speaking, however, she said audiences can expect “more knitwear, quite a lot of tweed, and I sleep in fingerless gloves”.

“More tweed, more big sweaters and at one point I try and look like an actual yeti,” she revealed to the BBC in a recent interview.

But she didn’t get to keep much of it, unfortunately, so catch her in tweed while you can.

“I’ve snuck home a couple of pairs of gloves, but sadly most of it, I have to give it a little kiss whilst not wearing lipstick, and send it back,” she complained.

The Traitors encourages Winkleman away from her signature style

Claudia once revealed in an interview with Vernon Kay for BBC Radio 2 that she modelled her signature aesthetic on a fictitious male mature French student studying physics in Lyon. His (made up) name is Jean.

However, while knitwear, tweed and fingerless gloves are a departure from her usual style, it’s not an unwelcome one. Besides that, she’s a huge fan of the show at large.

“I love every single part of it,” she said. “I love the show so much, and I feel incredibly lucky to do it.”

She loves meeting all the contestants, “trying to be invisible at the roundtable”, and watching all the grisly action unfold around her.

Claudia Winkleman once explained her signature style as imitating a fictitious mature French student from Lyon (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

However, that’s about all she can reveal about what’s to come on season 3.

“I would love to tell you all about series three, but then I will get fired so I can tell you absolutely nothing.

“What I will tell you is that things are different this year. There are some really exciting things that have changed, which keeps everyone on the toes and feeds into the central premise of trust! I can’t wait for everyone to see.”

Fans thrilled about Traitors comeback

Fans of the show have been celebrating its return, or imminent return, by commenting on the teaser trailer.

“Best reality show on the telly right now,” one YouTube user commented. “We’ve seen various versions of this but the first UK season was the best. Wilfred getting sussed out in the final episode made my year!”

The Traitors starts on BBC One on New Year’s Day.

