The wait is almost over as The Traitors is set to return for series 3 in January.

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, the award-winning game show will kick off the new year with a brand new group of contestants vying to outwit, outlast, and out-detect one another in the ultimate game of deception and trust.

With up to £120,000 in sight, the stakes have never been higher.

The Traitors series 3

So, without further ado, The Traitors series 3 will begin on Wednesday January 1, 2025, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The new season promises all the drama, betrayal, and suspense that fans have come to expect, with fresh twists and a new cast of Traitors and Faithfuls ready to scheme their way to victory.

The BBC released a teaser trailer today, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect.

The teaser shows three cloaked Traitors wandering through the castle grounds under the cover of night.

As fireworks light up the sky behind the tower, revealing the iconic logo, host Claudia Winkleman teases: “Start the new year with a bang.”

Following the same format as previous seasons, The Traitors will air three episodes a week.

Episodes 1 and 2 will air at 8pm. From Episode 3 onwards, the show will move to 9pm. Episodes will air every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday night.

The BBC has confirmed that this will be a regular series.

However, further announcements about a Celebrity edition of The Traitors are expected soon.

Fans react

While the identities of the new cast are still under wraps, series 3 has big shoes to fill.

Previous seasons introduced viewers to unforgettable characters like Diane, master manipulator Paul, and Harry, whose shocking reveal as a Traitor in the season 2 finale left fans reeling.

Fans can also look forward to the return of the official visualised podcast. Traitors Uncloaked will be hosted by comedian and presenter Ed Gamble.

The podcast will air immediately after each episode on BBC Two and iPlayer, with an extended version available on BBC Sounds.

Expect guest appearances, fan theories, and in-depth analysis of the show’s most talked-about moments.

The release of the teaser trailer this morning resulted in fans flooding social media to voice their excitement.

The first official teaser trailer for #TheTraitors Series 3 is here! #TheTraitorsUK pic.twitter.com/QFbW3AlaGQ — The Traitors HQ (@the_traitors_) November 29, 2024

“Now this is a great start to the new year, looking forward to watching this again!” One fan wrote.

“THIS IS NOT A DRILL! The Traitors is back on New Year’s Day!!! Here to fill the Big Brother-shaped hole in my life. #TheTraitors,” another gushed.

“So excited! We all remember where we were for last year’s final with Harry, Molly, Andrew, and Jazatha Christie. What a final that was!!! Bring on Series 3! #TheTraitors,” a third fan tweeted.

Another joked: “I’ve already called in sick for this.”

