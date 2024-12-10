British reality TV series The Traitors is back on New Year’s Day for its third season, and ahead of its release, host Claudia Winkleman has teased a huge twist that she says will have viewers on tenterhooks.

The award-winning game show requires contestants to outwit, outlast and out-detect each other in a battle of deception and trust.

Fans are beyond excited for the third season of The Traitors. The BBC released a teaser trailer at the end of November, and Claudia has just teased a few extra details.

The Traitors series 3 will begin on New Year’s Day (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Claudia Winkleman teases ‘twist’ in Traitors series 3

Claudia Winkleman is back at the helm of The Traitors for its third series.

It will air on BBC One from New Year’s Day until its finale on January 24, 2025. Like always, this round will feature 22 eager contestants vying for the chance to take home a huge cash prize.

How much? £120,000, potentially. Season one’s winners split £101,050; at the end of season two, Harry Clark won £95,150.

But that’s not all. Claudia has revealed that season 3 of The Traitors is full of twists and turns, with one twist especially likely to keep audiences on their toes.

“I would love to tell you all about series three, but then I will get fired so I can tell you absolutely nothing. What I will tell you is that things are different this year. There are some really exciting things that have changed, which keeps everyone on the toes and feeds into the central premise of trust! I can’t wait for everyone to see,” she revealed to the BBC in a new interview.

However, she’s dubious about whether new contestants can get an upper hand by watching previous seasons of the show. Why would they?

“The new contestants can watch previous series, but that doesn’t mean it will necessarily help them… How can it? Every series has a whole new bunch of players, with different minds, and different interpretations of the game. And like any good murder mystery, the plot is always full of twists and turns. There’s one twist this year which will hopefully have viewers on the edge of their seat,” she added.

Claude added: “I am impressed by way the contestants play the game each year, it often almost takes my breath away, and this year is no different.”

This season will involve more knitwear and tweed

Set in the Scottish Highlands, it’s only fitting that The Traitors should feature a bit of tweed. Filming of the first season took place at Ardross Castle. Ditto seasons 2 and 3.

It’s a 19th century castle in the Scottish Baronial style. Surrounded by more than 100 acres of parkland on the River Alness, it’s not far from Inverness, in Ross-shire.

Besides being the filming location for all seasons of the reality TV show – both the UK and US models, and the celebrity version of The Traitors too – Ardross Castle plays host to corporate and private events, including weddings, but it’s not a hotel.

Claudia says there are twists and surprises afoot come Jan 1 (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Meanwhile, the series 3 missions are set to be bigger and better than ever before. As well as that, Claudia teased they will have more of an impac in the bigger picture of the game than ever before.

“The missions in series three are really, really exciting. I love the missions and I really hope that people love them. They keep getting bigger and better, and this year have more stakes in the bigger picture of the game than ever before,” she said.

Exciting!

The Traitors starts on BBC One on New Year’s Day.

