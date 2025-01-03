The Traitors fans relieved Armani was banished at the round table: ‘Got what she deserved’

Fans of The Traitors were happy to see Traitor Armani be banished from the round table during tonight’s (January 3) episode.

Armani was chosen to be one of three female Traitors this year alongside Minah and Linda and became the first to be caught out. She entered this year’s series with her sister Maia, who is currently playing as a Faithful.

During episode three, Armani was banished (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors: Armani becomes the latest contestant banished at the round table

After contestants had suspicions of Armani, the majority voted for her at the round table, including fellow Traitor Minah. Even her sister admitted she was “60 percent” sure she was a Traitor.

As a result, Armani was banished and confessed she was a Traitor. In total shock, Maia burst into tears.

However, judging by viewers’ response on X, formerly Twitter, sadness appears to be the last emotion they feel about tonight’s result.

Viewers react positively to Armani’s banishment (Credit: BBC)

‘ Armani going has made me so happy’

“So glad Armani has been caught out. She was too cocky. Really hope Minah goes the whole way and wins though!” one user wrote.

“Armani‘s leaving my screens yessss,” another person shared.

“Armani going has made me so happy. The fact she was so cocky before that round table thinking no one would say her name and then her sister does!!! Can’t believe it,” a third remarked.

“ARMANI IS GONE!!!!!! A TRAITOR HAS BEEN UNVEILED!!!!!! FINALLY!!!!!!!” a fourth user said.

“Armani to cocky and confident by half. Got what she deserved GONE!!” a fifth wrote.

Following Armani’s exit, two more Traitors — Minah and Linda — currently remain.

