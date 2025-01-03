Ranvir Singh sparks ‘complaints’ as she drops Traitors series 3 spoiler and viewers fume

Good Morning Britain viewers were left furious today after TV star Ranvir Singh accidentally dropped a spoiler from last night’s episode of The Traitors series 3.

The hit BBC show, fronted by Claudia Winkleman, returned to screens on New Year’s Day. During last night’s episode (January 2), a contestant was banished from the game and was announced to be interviewed on Lorraine.

The Traitors returned to BBC on New Year’s Day (Credit: BBC)

Ranvir Singh accidentally drops Traitors series 3 spoiler

During a link on today’s (January 3) Good Morning Britain, Ranvir teased the upcoming interview on Lorraine. However, she didn’t realise that not everyone had watched last night’s episode yet.

“We have got a Traitor in our midst after Elen has been banished tearfully last night,” Ranvir told Good Morning Britain hosts Kate Garraway and Adil Ray.

Accidentally spoiling the name of the latest contestant to have left the castle, Kate admitted she already had “complaints in her ear” from viewers.

“We’ve got a lot of complaints in my ear at the moment Ranvir,” Kate explained, adding: “They’re all saying: ‘Oh no! I’ve recorded it!'”

Panicking over the spoiler, Kate apologised for bringing up the topic. However, that didn’t stop viewers from fuming over the situation.

Viewers fumed over Traitors spoiler (Credit: ITV)

‘You’ve probably spoilt the traitors for hundreds of people’

“Thanks for spoiling Traitors Ranvir,” one user wrote on X.

“The Lorraine show loves a good spoiler,” another person replied.

“Thanks for ruining The Traitors Ranvir,” a third remarked.

“@ITV any chance your shows can stopped spoiling The Traitors for people who haven’t watched the latest episode? You mention it on GMB, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women! Please Stop!!!” a fourth shared.

“@lorraine absolutely ridiculous that you’ve probably spoilt the traitors for 100s of people,” a fifth viewer shared.

Read more: The Traitors fans believe Armani’s days are numbered: ‘They’re onto her’

Are you watching The Traitors? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.