Viewers are confident that Armani will be the first Traitor to get caught out during Season 3 of BBC’s The Traitors.

Continuing on last night’s round table, it was revealed at the beginning of the episode that Faithful Nathan had been banished after receiving the most votes. With three Traitors still in the game, Linda, Armani, and Minah later murdered Keith due to being a big character.

Despite Linda originally being in the firing line during episode one, Armani started to pop up on people’s radar during tonight’s (January 2) episode due to her “large and in charge” character. And as far as viewers are concerned, they believe she is going to be the first Traitor to be discovered.

Viewers think Armani will be the first Traitor banished (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors Series 3: ‘I t’s not looking good for Armani’

“Ohhh dear Armani they’re onto you!” one user wrote.

“Armani is large and in charge it will be her undoing,” another person shared.

“Oh no it’s not looking good for Armani,” a third remarked.

“That Armani is SO annoying. Such a big personality bossy boots is dead giveaway,” a fourth remarked.

“Does armani not know she’s meant to stay under the radar?” a fifth user wrote.

“See now they’re suspecting Armani, she’s so so silly man,” a sixth person shared.

“Think Armani is going too far and trying too hard she’s definitely gonna be the first Traitor to go at this point ngl,” another viewer insisted.

However, despite viewers believing Armani is ruining her chances of winning the show, she wasn’t banished at the round table.

Fans don’t believe Elen deserved to go (Credit: BBC)

Elen became the second contestant banished

After Nathan was voted out at the beginning of the episode, Elen became the second Faithful to be banished.

As a result, viewers were gutted with their choice.

“My heart breaks for Elen – I know the feeling too well but there was nothing she could have done differently,” Series 1 star Rayan wrote.

“The mad thing – Elen’s theory about strong female Traitors is right!” another said.

“How can you vote out Elen. Idiots,” a third stated.

“Justice for Elen!!!!!!” a fourth fan declared.

Read more: The Traitors viewers ‘gutted’ as fan favourite Yin is murdered during first episode of Series 3: ‘Gone too soon’

Do you think Elen deserved to be banished? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.