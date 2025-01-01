Series 3 of The Traitors returned to BBC One tonight (January 1) and already viewers are “gutted” by the first murder.

After being introduced to this year’s cast, three contestants were forced to “eliminate” themselves early from the competition during their train journey to the castle. Despite a lot of hesitation, Alexander, Fozia, and Jack volunteered to get off halfway and were not seen for the rest of the episode. However, their future on the show still remains a mystery at this point.

The third series of The Traitors kicked off tonight (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors Series 3: Yin becomes the first contestant murdered

When the remaining contestants arrived at the castle, host Claudia Winkleman chose three people — Linda, Armani, and Minah — to be Traitors at the round table. This is the first time Claudia has picked three women have been chosen to be Traitors. For now, the remaining contestants are playing as Faithfuls.

Soon after Linda, Armani, and Minah discovered they were all Traitors, they had to team up and murder for the first time.

Unfortunately for Yin, a 34-year-old doctor of communication from Bershkire, her confident personality saw her as a threat with “too much brains”. For this reason, she became the first contestant to be killed off Series 3.

Yin was the first contestant murdered from Series 3 (Credit: BBC)

‘Queen Yin, gone far too soon’

While the Traitors might have murdered a potential threat, viewers believed Yin was removed too soon from the competition.

“Yin!!! Already!? I wanted to see what her powers would be,” one user wrote on X.

“Noo. I wanted Yin to stay,” another person shared.

“NOOO I YIN WAS ICONIC,” a third passionate viewer said.

“NOOOO YIN WOULDVE BEEN SO GOOD FFS,” a fourth stated.

“How dare the traitors banish Yin,” a fifth user said.

“I’m gutted it’s Yin. Really wanted to see how good she actually was,” a sixth person shared.

“Queen Yin, gone far too soon,” another user insisted.

