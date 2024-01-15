James and Ola Jordan share daughter Ella’s ‘horrendous’ hospital visit: ‘As a parent you feel so helpless’

James and Ola Jordan have revealed that doctors are investigating a “hole” in daughter Ella’s heart.

The ex-Strictly stars had a big scare before Christmas when their three-year-old was hospitalised.

James and Ola Jordan share update on daughter Ella’s health

In a new interview with HELLO! magazine, James and Ola have opened up on daughter Ella’s recent hospital dash.

Before Christmas, Ella was rushed to hospital with pneumonia and tonsilitis. After trying to work out why little Ella is susceptible to picking up nasty coughs and infections, Ola and Jordan may have found the answer.

They revealed that doctors believe it could be linked to a heart condition Ella has, which they’ve never spoken about.

“Ella was first diagnosed with a heart murmur a couple of years ago. Then, just before her second birthday, she was at the hospital and the doctor said: ‘I’m not sure about her heart; there’s a little hole that needs to be double-checked with another doctor’,” Ola said.

Ella was in hospital before Christmas (Credit: SplashNews.com)

James and Ola Jordan on Ella’s heart condition

James, 43, then continued, saying that doctors had told them that they couldn’t do anything about Ella’s heart until she is older. They have a follow-up appointment next month that will hopefully give them more answers.

The doting parents then opened up about Ella’s pre-Christmas hospital dash.

After two “terrible nights”, where Ella’s fever spiked to 41 degrees, they took her to the hospital.

“It was horrendous watching them put the cannula in Ella’s arm, with nurses all around and James having to hold her in a bear hug. As a parent, you feel so helpless with your child so ill. I stayed overnight in the hospital with Ella because only one parent was allowed, even though James also wanted to stay,” Ola said.

James and Ola say Ella is on the road to recovery (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How is Ella doing now?

Ola then continued, saying: “The first two days in hospital she was just sleeping. It was horrible.”

Fortunately, Ella recovered from the pneumonia after a week in hospital and was back home in time for Christmas.

James and Ola then said that Ella’s health has been improving, and she’s now “85% better”.

James took her to an indoor play centre recently, and it “knocked her for six”. The dancer then admitted that her energy “isn’t quite back yet”, however, she is “getting there”.

