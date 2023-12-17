James Jordan declares ‘got my baby back’ as daughter Ella comes home from hospital

James Jordan, the former Strictly Come Dancing pro, has shared with fans that daughter Ella is out of hospital.

Earlier this week, James revealed on social media that he was worried about his and wife Ola Jordan‘s three-year-old.

“Makes you feel helpless when your children are not well,” he wrote on Twitter.

Ola Jordan and James Jordan hold hands with their daughter Ella in November 2023 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

James Jordan news concerning daughter Ella

It was subsequently reported on Friday (December 15) Ella had been admitted to hospital.

Sharing images of Ella on social media, James disclosed: “My little warrior! We are still at Pembury Hospital but she has finally turned a corner after five days and long nights of fighting an extremely high temperature.”

He also revealed further symptoms Ella had been suffering with, and thoughts about her treatment as it turned out Ella had a chest infection and tonsillitis.

“She’s still on IV antibiotics, but it seems to be working,” James added in a separate Instagram Story update on Saturday (December 16) afternoon.

Additionally, he noted Ella might be able to go home later that day.

James Jordan has continued to share updates on social media (Credit: Instagram)

‘Finally home from hospital’

As it turned out, that is exactly what happened.

While the Strictly 2023 final was airing, James tweeted to fans: “Finally home from hospital as a family just in time to catch the last half of Strictly. Ella is on my lap watching.”

Finally home from hospital as a family just in time to catch the last half of Strictly. Ella is on my lap watching ❤️ What a great final — James Jordan (@The_JamesJordan) December 16, 2023

Got my baby back.

And a couple of hours later, he uploaded a sweet daddy-daughter snap showing Ella looking much brighter. James’ caption read: “Got my baby back.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Jordan (@jamesjordan1978)

One fan commented on James’ Instagram photo: “So pleased Ella is home such a relief for you both!”

Another said: “So glad she’s home and on the mend in time for Santa to visit.”

Meanwhile, a Twitter user responded: “So pleased Ella is well enough to go home.”

Read more: ‘Helpless’ James Jordan sparks concerns for poorly daughter Ella

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.