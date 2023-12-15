James Jordan shares pictures of crying daughter Ella in hospital bed as he admits she is ‘very ill’ with tonsillitis

Former Strictly pro James Jordan has revealed his daughter Ella has been admitted to hospital.

Earlier this week, James told his followers on Twitter that he felt “helpless” after Ella fell ill.

At the time, he didn’t reveal what was wrong with the tot. Now, however, he has shared pictures of Ella in hospital and shared that she is “very ill”.

Ex Strictly pro James Jordan has shared that his daughter is ‘very’ poorly (Credit: YouTube)

James Jordan rushes daughter Ella to A&E

James, who is married to pro dancer Ola Jordan, shared three pictures of Ella on social media. One showed her crying, another saw Ella holding a teddy with its arm bandaged, just like hers. The third showed her listening to something that was playing on her tablet and wearing pink earphones.

James told his followers: “My little warrior!! We are still at Pembury Hospital but she has finally turned a corner after five days and long nights of fighting an extremely high temperature.”

He then provided more details about Ella’s illness. “It started Monday but on Wednesday night things got pretty bad and temperature was 40+ so took her to A&E at roughly midnight. Where a doctor gave her a quick look over and said it was a viral infection and told us to continue with Calpol/Iburofen and take her home and it would take its course.”

James added: “I did try to say it seems more like a chest infection than a viral infection but I’m not the expert. He also told us that it wasn’t because he had listened to her chest.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Jordan (@jamesjordan1978)

‘We thought we’d look like overprotective parents’

The ex Strictly pro then said: “After getting her home we kept a log of every time we gave her Calpol and then Ibuprofen (2 hours apart) alternating. After two more terrible nights of her temperature staying around 39 – 40 and her throwing up several times in her sleep – and even though we felt we were maybe waisting the doctors’ and nurses’ time and would look like overprotective parents – we decided to take her back to A&E.”

He then shared: “WELL!!! What a totally different experience. We were met by caring and fun nurses who were 100% attentive and by a doctor that was so thorough and taking nothing to chance.”

James said: “Ella clearly looked not well and was sent straight to X-ray. And almost immediately had bloods taken by a totally amazing team of nurses. Who I thank massively.”

He then revealed her diagnosis: “The results came back as her having a chest infection and tonsillitis.”

‘Ella is very ill’

Little Ella still appears to be feeling pretty poorly, though. James added: “They have now had to put her on an IV for the antibiotics because she’s been ill for so long and now very ill.”

Fully aware of the stick he’s likely to get from his followers, James then shared his words of wisdom. “Anyway, the moral of the story is – go with your gut, parents. We knew it was something more serious. I’m just angry with myself I didn’t push harder. But to be honest I didn’t want to be a [bleep] to them.

“It’s just a shame sometimes you have to because of some people’s incompetence. Then on the flip side, today we experienced the opposite end of the spectrum by sheer brilliance from a wonderful team of people.”

James then added: “This post might go down like a lead balloon for me to even dare say anything negative about the NHS.” However, he concluded: “But I will do anything for my baby girl.”

Read more: Brendan Cole on why Layton Williams ‘hasn’t encapsulated what Strictly is about’

So what do you think? Share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.