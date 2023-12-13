Strictly stars Layton and Nikita haven’t ‘encapsulated what Strictly is about’, Brendan Cole claims

Strictly stars Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin have blown viewers away with their performances on the show over the last 12 weeks.

However, former pro dancer Brendan Cole has hit out at them, just days before the final…

Will Layton go all the way? (Credit: BBC)

Strictly: Brendan Cole on Layton Williams and Nikita

Strictly stars Layton and Nikita are set to perform three dances during the final on Saturday (December 16).

They’re performing an Argentine Tango to Tattoo by Loreen and a quick step to Gregory Porter’s cover of Puttin’ On the Ritz. Their show dance is to Friend Like Me by Ne-Yo.

Now, in an exclusive chat with ED! and Sky Bingo, former pro Brendan Cole has claimed that Layton and Nikita haven’t “encapsulated what Strictly is about”.

“I think the main problem that Layton and Nikita [Kuzmin] have had during the show is that they haven’t encapsulated what Strictly is about,” he told us.

Have Layton and Nikita done enough to win? (Credit: BBC)

Layton and Nikita haven’t ‘encapsulated what Strictly is about’

Brendan then continued. “The Ballroom and Latin side of things for the Strictly diehard fans are really important,” he said.

“People want you to become what Strictly is which is what Ellie [Leach] and Annabel [Croft] have done and not for Strictly to become what you are which is what I believe Layton [Williams] has done,” he then said.

“I think that’s possibly going to be their downfall over anything else as there is no doubt that he is a very good dancer, but I don’t think they’ve done what it takes to win Strictly for that reason.

“I might be wrong, but I’m putting my money elsewhere,” he then added.

Will Ellie and Vito lift the trophy? (Credit: BBC)

Brendan reveals the only way Ellie can lose

Meanwhile, Brendan told us the only way he can see Ellie missing out on the Glitterball Trophy.

“If they [Ellie and Vito] make the wrong choice of dance style or if they make the wrong music choice compared to let’s say Layton [Williams] and Nikita [Kuzmin] then that could be an issue for them, but other than that, I don’t see a way they are going to lose it,” he told us.

Ellie and Vito will also be performing three dances. One of their dances will be an American Smooth to Robbie Williams’ cover of Ain’t That a Kick in the Head. They will also be performing a paso doble to Insomnia by 2WEI.

Their show dance is to a Jennifer Lopez megamix.

The Strictly final airs on Saturday, December 16 at 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

