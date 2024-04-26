Television personality Nick Knowles has taken to his official Instagram platform to issue an urgent warning to his fans about the rise of ‘fake’ accounts impersonating him.

The beloved host of DIY SOS, Nick is known for his engaging personality and charity work. However, it seems that fraudsters are seeking to take advantage of his popularity by luring unsuspecting followers into their schemes.

In a plea to his fanbase, Nick stressed the importance of staying vigilant online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Knowles (@nickknowles)

Nick Knowles on Instagram

In an Instagram post shared to his 300k followers, Nick showed a screenshot of another Instagram account with a similar name and profile picture.

The account called themselves: ‘nickknowles_official’, and had managed to rack up over 1,000 followers by impersonating the presenter. However, Nick had crossed over the image and written ‘FAKE’.

In the caption, Nick wrote: “Please be aware this is a fake account and I am worried about some of thee reported interactions. It is in no way official or linked to me at all. Please block and report.”

The rise of these fraudulent accounts has become a growing concern. Impostors often mimic the profiles of celebrities to send direct messages to fans requesting financial support for fake interactions or promises.

Nick warned fans about accounts impersonating him (Credit: Cover Images)

Nick urges fans to ‘be aware’

Fans commented on the post to share their support for the presenter.

One fan wrote: “Reported and blocked! Someone must have a sad life to impersonate you. Hopefully Instagram will do something about it.”

Another fan shared their experience with the fake account: “I was nearly scammed out of 2 hundred and fifty quid… as I was convinced you were coming to a fundrasier for my sons self-funded trip to Borneo,” they fumed. “It wasn’t until they asked me to pay your hotel fee into a bitcoin account I realised it was a scam and fake account. There really are some sick people out there.”

“Reported the fake account and blocked,” third fan assured Nick.

Read More: Inside Nick Knowles’ relationship with partner Katie – age gap backlash, his ‘Peter Pan complex’ and their ‘special’ engagement

So what do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know.