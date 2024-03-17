Inside Nick Knowles’ relationship with partner Katie – age gap backlash, his ‘Peter Pan complex’ and their ‘special’ engagement

Amazing Railway Journeys star Nick Knowles is best known for being the face of DIY SOS, but has also found himself in the spotlight for his love life.

The 61 year-old-presenter – who is on screens tonight (March 17) with Amazing Railway Journeys – has been married twice and has four children from three different relationships.

Hopefully it will be third time lucky for Nick, who last summer announced he’s engaged once again. Here’s everything you need to know about his fiancée Katie….

Nick Knowles recently proposed to his partner, Katie (Credit: ITV)

Who is Nick Knowles’ partner?

Nick reportedly got engaged to Katie Dadzie, 33, after popping the question in the summer of 2023. Katie runs a lingerie business and also has two kids of her own.

The couple have a cute meeting story – they originally met when Katie’s young daughters befriended Nick’s youngest Eddie at a soft play centre. After being friends for a few years, they got together in 2021.

Nick Knowles and Katie Dadzie address age gap

Unfortunately, the Nick and Katie’s 27-year age gap means that they’ve had to deal with some nasty hate comments, but Katie recently had the perfect response.

“Nick has a Peter Pan complex, he doesn’t act the age he is at all. He is like a teenage boy and has so much energy,” she told The Sun. “I also act a bit older, so it works out.”

Nick has a Peter Pan complex, he doesn’t act the age he is at all.

She also said that the two of them both having their separate homes and their own space had been important in their relationship.

It’s happy news for Nick who has previously blamed his busy schedule for causing problems in his romantic relationships.

“They last six months and start off with me explaining that I work a lot, so will have commitment issues,” he confessed in an interview. “The women involved agree that that is fine, then after a month I get a phone call saying, ‘This isn’t on.'”

Katie and Nick announced their engagement last year (Credit Photo /SplashNews.com)

How did Nick Knowles propose?

In August last year, Nick announced his and Katie’s engagement. In August 2023, Nick shared the news on social media.

He wrote: “As people were trying to announce it before us there was a Haribo ring incident in New Orleans. Very happy.”

Sharing photos of Nick down on one knee, Katie said on her Instagram Stories: “So last minute something special happened in New Orleans.”

Amazing Railway Journeys with Nick Knowles airs tonight (March 17) from 9pm on Channel 5.

