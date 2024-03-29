Gogglebox star Linda McGarry’s message to fans after son George Gilbey’s death as she’s having “rollercoaster of emotions”

Linda McGarry, the mum of George Gilbey, has broken her silence following the death of her son, who was announced dead on Wednesday (March 27).

The Gogglebox star died aged 40 after he suffered a fall at work. The next day, a man was arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

While at work, George died from a fall (Credit: YouTube)

George Gilbey death

Grieving over her son, Linda has allowed George’s friend, Geordie Shore star Ricci Guarnaccio, to speak on her behalf at this tough time. Ricci first met George when they took part in Celebrity Big Brother in 2014.

Speaking to the Mirror, Ricci expressed that he was “broken, just devastated”.

He added: “I’ve just got off the phone to Lin[da] and we had a laugh and a cry and went through every emotion. She wants to send a thank you to everyone who has sent their condolences and shared their happy memories of George.”

Gogglebox star Linda’s husband died from bowel cancer in 2021 (Credit: Shutterstock)

Linda McGarry on death of son George

Linda previously lost her husband, Pete McGarry, to bowel cancer in 2021. He died aged 71.

“It’s tough for her. To lose Pete [Linda’s husband and George’s stepdad] then her 40-year-old son… a rollercoaster of emotions. But she wants George to be remembered in a nice way. He was found in a pub and shot to fame in Gogglebox – he was one of the ogs,” Ricci continued.

When speaking to The Sun, Ricci said Linda wants “everyone to know she’s taken back” from everyone’s messages.

He said: “All the messages that people have been saying – all the stories, all the good times that George’s has brought to their lives, and all the funny memories they’ve got from Gogglebox and Big Brother – it does mean a lot to her. So if people could keep doing that, it would be appreciated.”

